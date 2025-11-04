TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Restoring technocratic rationality and rule-based governance

We have entered an era of rhetorical abundance but institutional scarcity.

Mohamad Ikhsan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 4, 2025 Published on Nov. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-11-03T14:11:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A general view at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, on Aug. 2, 2024. A general view at the nickel smelter of PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, on Aug. 2, 2024. (AFP/Muchtamir Zaide)

W

e live in an era when crises no longer come and go in predictable cycles but arrive in overlapping waves, pandemics, wars, inflation, food and energy shocks, climate disasters and technological disruption. Former United Kingdom prime minister Gordon Brown, former top IMF executive and CEO of PIMCO Mohamed A. El-Erian and Economic Nobel Laureate Michael Spence, in Permacrisis: A Plan to Fix a Fractured World, describe this condition as the defining feature of our time: a world of permanent turbulence where volatility has become the new normal. 

Yet, the book is not only about instability, it is about the erosion of rational governance. The authors argue that modern societies suffer from three interlinked failures. Growth that is neither inclusive nor sustainable, weak institutional and supply-side resilience and the collapse of credible governance at both national and global levels. 

Nowhere is this global diagnosis more relevant than in Indonesia. The country has navigated one crisis after another with remarkable recovery each time. Yet beneath the resilience lies a deeper vulnerability. Each crisis leaves behind lessons unlearned and reforms half-finished.  Indonesia’s version of a "permacrisis" is a state of chronic fragility where progress feels real but remains reversible, and policymaking is shaped more by slogans than by substance.

Yanuar Nugroho, in a series of Kompas essays, and my essay together with Monica Wihardja and Vivi Alatas in Bulletin Indonesian Economic Studies in August, have called this condition a “crisis of technocracy.” Policy debates, Yanuar argues, are now dominated by narratives rather than analysis, and decisions are guided more by political visibility than by institutional viability. Evidence has been displaced by rhetoric. The rational, data-driven policy culture that once defined Indonesia’s early technocratic generation has eroded. 

Economic policymaking in Indonesia has become increasingly performative. It speaks in the language of ambition, industrial downstreaming, food sovereignty and green transformation, but often lacks analytical depth, institutional coordination and credible evaluation. In effect, we have entered an era of rhetorical abundance but institutional scarcity.

This matters because the erosion of technocratic reasoning weakens our capacity to manage complexity. Indonesia’s steady 5 percent growth hides persistent structural weaknesses. More than half of workers remain in informal, low-productivity jobs, rural incomes stagnate and interprovincial inequality persists despite decades of decentralization. Large firms and politically connected sectors capture most of the benefits of growth, while small and medium enterprises struggle to access finance, technology and skilled labor. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Economic expansion without inclusiveness breeds political resentment. Weak institutions invite populism, populism undermines credibility, and once credibility erodes, investment turns speculative. The result is a vicious cycle of short-termism, a domestic version of "permacrisis".

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Related Articles

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Indonesian deindustrialization: Creative destruction or destructive creation?

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

Related Article

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Donald Trump's pivot from Asia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Indonesian deindustrialization: Creative destruction or destructive creation?

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy

Popular

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he prepares to alight from Air Force One upon arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Oct. 27, 2025.
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Port workers protest during a hunger strike in front of the Chittagong Press Club in Chattogram, Bangladesh, on Nov. 1, 2025. The port workers were protesting the interim Bangladesh government's decision to lease operating licenses at Chattogram (formerly known as Chittagong) Port to a foreign company.
Academia

Bangladesh’s grand politics, who is really directing the show?
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta.
Academia

Trade must serve people, not just markets

Highlight
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine in front of the South Jakarta District Court on Monday, November 3, 2025 where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo enters its 10th session.
Politics

Agriculture Ministry lawsuit threatens press freedom
Asian duo: President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung on Friday, October 31, 2025, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Editorial

Prabowo’s APEC charm
Fragile situation: A vendor places eggs at Tebet Barat Market in South Jakarta on Tuesday. Statistics Indonesia reported inflation of 1.68 percent for 2020, the lowest rate in six years, due to lower consumer spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economy

Egg, chicken demand drives food inflation to two-year high

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger
Economy

Reforming fiscal base: The road to a 15% tax ratio
People

Actor Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
Sports

Indonesia, IOC find ‘common ground’ over visa dispute for Israeli gymnasts
Academia

Trump’s gas gambit hurts allies and the planet
Regulations

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Table Setting

Privy’s pasta night: A love letter to carbs
Americas

New Yorkers expected to pick leftist Zohran Mamdani

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Restoring technocratic rationality and rule-based governance

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.