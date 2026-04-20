Unmasking the Kartini 'fairy tale' and the cost of performance

Actress and activist Maudy Ayunda (fourth left) addresses a press conference on April 21, 2025, following a performance of ‘Terbitlah Terang: Pembacaan Surat dan Gagasan Kartini’ (Out of darkness: Readings of Kartini’s letters and ideas) at the National Museum in Central Jakarta, alongside renowned actresses including Ratna Riantiaro (center left) and Happy Salma (center right). (JP/Sylviana Hamdani) (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

We were taught that Kartini’s brilliance was a gift, but we rarely talk about the patriarchal strings attached to her platform. It’s time to stop performing in a show we never auditioned for and start building a self that doesn't require external permission to exist.

I f Raden Ajeng Kartini were alive today, she would probably have a social media account. And I genuinely believe that she would know exactly what to do with it.

Not because she would have abandoned her letters, her fury or her radical insistence that Javanese women deserved an education and a self, but because Kartini understood power. She understood that the world she was fighting against had rules, and that sometimes you had to move within those rules before you could subvert them.

She wrote in the colonizer's language to the colonizer's people. She was fluent in a world that was never built for her, and she used that fluency as a weapon.

But let's be honest about something else: Kartini's voice reached the world not only because of her mind but also because of her father. Raden Mas Adipati Ario Sosroningrat was unusual for his time; he educated his daughters when most men didn't. Her access to the Dutch language, to correspondence and to ideas beyond the walls of pingitan (seclusion) came through him.

The very patriarchy she was deconstructing also gave her the tools to do so. Her platform was, in part, inherited from a man who decided she was worth the investment.

That tension doesn't diminish her; it actually makes the argument more honest. It means that even the most radical women in our history had to work with what the system was willing to grant them.

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Kartini didn't choose her access any more than she chose her household. She just used what she had, brilliantly, defiantly, and we called it revolution.