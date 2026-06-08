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Corruption scandals, rupiah fall revive reshuffle talks

President Prabowo Subianto’s plan to swear in new appointees to his government following corruption-related dismissals feeds speculation about a possible broader cabinet reshuffle amid growing concerns over the economy.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, June 8, 2026 Published on Jun. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-06-07T16:50:42+07:00

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State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (center) announces the dismissal of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana from his position, in a press briefing on June 2, 2026 at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta. Prasetyo was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and Government Communications Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari (right). State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (center) announces the dismissal of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) head Dadan Hindayana from his position, in a press briefing on June 2, 2026 at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta. Prasetyo was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and Government Communications Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari (right). (Antara/Azhfar Muhammad)

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peculation over a possible broader cabinet reshuffle has resurfaced as President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to swear in new appointees to his government on Monday following corruption-related dismissals and amid growing concerns over the economy.

The ceremony on Monday will inaugurate Nanik Sudaryati Deyang as the new head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees Prabowo’s signature free nutritious meal program, alongside two new deputies, Maj. Gen. Trenggono and Agustina Arumsari, according to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi last week.

The leadership change came after Prabowo last Tuesday sacked the agency’s head Dadan Hindayana and his deputies Sony Sonjaya and Lodewyk Pusung, who were later arrested as suspects in a corruption investigation tied to the program.

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Although Nanik and her deputies effectively started the new jobs last week following their appointments, their inauguration had been postponed to allow them time for internal consolidation and to ensure a smooth transition, said Prasetyo.

“We need them to first focus on [planning ways to] make improvements within the agency,” the State Secretary, who is also a politician from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, told reporters last Thursday, a day after he announced Dadan’s dismissal.

Monday’s event will also follow Prabowo’s dismissal of deputy immigration and corrections minister Silmy Karim after he was named a suspect last Wednesday in a separate corruption case, prompting speculation about his replacement.

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