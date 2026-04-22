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‘China, Indonesia must continue upholding international fairness and justice’ 

China and Indonesia are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South, sharing extensive common interests and a solid foundation for cooperation, said Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong. 

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Wed, April 22, 2026 Published on Apr. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-04-21T17:42:46+07:00

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Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong (id.china-embassy.gov.cn/-)

C

hina was one of the first countries that President Prabowo Subianto visited in November 2024 right after he was sworn into office. In fact, in September 2025, Prabowo made another visit to the country to join the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory day of the People’s Republic of China. A lot has changed since Prabowo met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last year, especially on Indonesia’s foreign policy front. In January this year, Prabowo joined US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace following a trade deal signed between the two countries in February. It was against this backdrop The Jakarta Post sent queries to Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong. Below are his answers.

Question: Indonesia recently offered to play a mediating role in international crises, including in the Middle East. From China’s standpoint, is there value to the proposition?

Answer: China is committed to peace, the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic means, to achieve stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region. President Xi has put forward a four-point proposal on peace and stability in the Middle East. 

First, adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence. Countries in the Middle East and Gulf region are interdependent and inseparable neighbors. Efforts should be made to support these countries to improve their relations, and it is imperative to promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the region.

Second, adhere to the principle of national sovereignty. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

Third, adherence to the principle of international rule of law. [As] Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld, rejecting selective application to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle. He called for firmly upholding the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

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Fourth, development and security should be coordinated. Security makes development possible, and development helps maintain security. All parties should work together to create a favorable environment for the development of countries in the region. 

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