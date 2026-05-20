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International cooperation key in facing emerging naval threats: Dutch Navy commander

The Netherlands and Indonesia can exchange knowledge on operations in the sea, straits and exclusive economic zones, says Royal Netherlands Navy commander Vice Adm. Harold Liebergs.

  (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, May 20, 2026 Published on May. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-05-19T19:38:59+07:00

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Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy Vice Adm. Harold Liebergs. Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy Vice Adm. Harold Liebergs. (The Embassy of the Netherlands to Indonesia/-)

I

n recent years, rising tensions between nations have increasingly militarized the seas, a trend further inflamed in recent months by the war in the Middle East. Amid declining global commitment to international law and emerging underwater technologies, Royal Netherlands Navy commander Vice Adm. Harold Liebergs spoke with The Jakarta Post’s Yvette Tanamal on the Netherlands’ views as a coastal nation, bilateral cooperation and maintaining maritime order.

Below are the excerpts from the interview. 

Question: While Indonesia and the Netherlands have a long historical and cultural ties, military cooperation has remained quite limited, including for navy-to-navy ties. Are there plans to improve bilateral ties?

Answer: The Netherlands has a relatively small navy, and the distance we are apart poses certain restrictions. But I think relations are really good. My Indonesian counterpart [Adm. Muhammad Ali] is a submariner, as I am. We understand each other.

Although interactions are limited [...] we participate in exercises like the Super Garuda Shield or Exercise Komodo. We [also] have personnel exchanges, including when my escorting officer in Surabaya was on board a [Dutch Navy] ship to conduct counter-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia.

[Current discussion] in The Hague is about critical underwater infrastructure and The Hague has a seabed experimentation center where we can learn how to work with drones, uncrewed surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles. We’ve invited the Indonesian Navy to [come to The Hague and] see what we can do. I think there are plenty of opportunities to explore, as well as identify new threats.

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As a submariner, are there any potential plans on more underwater cooperation, especially as both countries are expecting submarines?

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