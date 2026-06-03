TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Reading between China's red lines

Multiple red lines send mixed signals. Is the country drawing them determined to assert its global power, or is it in the grip of a national paranoia?

Stephen S. Roach (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Haven, United States
Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on Jun. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-06-02T15:25:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump (left) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in events at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 14, 2026, during a trip focused on trade, regional security and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. United States President Donald Trump (left) greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in events at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 14, 2026, during a trip focused on trade, regional security and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. (Reuters/Pool/Kenny Holston)

C

hinese President Xi Jinping sent an unmistakably tough message on Taiwan to United States President Donald Trump during their recent summit in Beijing. Xi warned that if the issue was handled poorly, China and the US would “collide or even clash,” creating an “extremely dangerous situation.” He stressed that Taiwan holds the key to Sino-American relations.

This is a classic example of the bright red lines that Xi has grown fond of drawing in recent years. In 2022, on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali, he warned US President Joe Biden of four red lines in US-China relations: Taiwan, democracy and human rights, China’s political system, and its right to development. Thus, in addition to stressing China’s claim over Taiwan, Xi asserted the country’s strict control of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as the Communist Party of China’s political monopoly, while rejecting any US efforts to contain China’s rise.

While Taiwan is always mentioned first in China’s red-line hierarchy, the increased emphasis on it at the Beijing summit was clearly intended to sharpen the distinction between this warning and the others. But the ranking of red lines produces more questions than answers. If China successfully enforces the red line on Taiwan, would that allow the Chinese government to ease its vigilance on the others? If not, what’s the point of differentiating between them?

More than a messaging problem, this is a worrisome form of what I call “red-line inflation.” To be sure, drawing a red line can be an effective tool of coercive diplomacy, so long as it satisfies four criteria: First, the behavior or action that crosses the line must be clearly defined. Second, the person or agency determining whether it has been crossed should be specified. Third, the consequences of crossing the line must be severe. Lastly, whoever determines whether the line has been crossed should have the political authority to carry out the stipulated response.

Former US President Barack Obama famously demonstrated how a red line can backfire when he explicitly warned Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime in August 2012 against the use of chemical weapons on civilians. One year later, when evidence confirmed widespread deaths from sarin gas attacks near Damascus, Obama waffled, opting for congressional consultation instead of military action. Ultimately, the US agreed to a Russian-brokered deal with Syria to dismantle the regime’s chemical-weapons arsenal. Obama’s red line turned into a failed test of US credibility rather than a forceful tool of restraint.

Notwithstanding the bombing of Iran as part of “Operation Epic Fury,” Trump’s threats suffer from a similar credibility problem, especially given his so-called TACO penchant for “always chickening out.” America’s red lines typically pertain to foreign dominance of military-enabling technologies, countering nuclear threats, defending the security of allies and standing up for democratic values. Unlike China’s red lines, however, America’s are more loosely defined and often express the country’s aspirations more than concrete achievements.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That can lead to allegations of hypocrisy when the US demands that China respect a red line that its own officials have side-stepped. For example, after then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made critical comments about China’s human-rights record at a high-level exchange in Anchorage, Alaska, in early 2021, senior Chinese officials called out the US for its own human-rights record in the aftermath of America’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Related Article

Trump administration abandons $1.8 billion fund to compensate supporters

Reading between China's red lines

Analysis: China Chamber’s letter exposes Indonesia’s regulatory uncertainty

Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US

China patrols waters east of Taiwan in response to Japan, Philippine border talks

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump reacts during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2026.
Academia

Building alliances of among US allies
A diplomat briefs Indonesian fishers on migrant worker protection and safety on June 23, 2024, at the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town, South Africa.
Academia

After the state and the owner, who protects fishers?
A National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) researcher works in a laboratory at Soekarno Science and Technology Zone in Cibinong, West Java, on July 5, 2023.
Academia

The academic fraud in Copenhagen was years in the making

Highlight
Dadan Hindayana (center), former head of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) that oversees the free nutritious meal program, is escorted by Attorney General's Office (AGO) officers and Indonesian Military personnel as he leaves the AGO building in Jakarta on June 3, 2026. AGO named Dadan and two former BGN deputies as graft suspect pertaining to procurement and partnering foundation appointment for the program, a day after they were removed on concerns including food quality.
Politics

Indonesia opens corruption probe into large-scale free meals program
(From left to right) Defendants Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko, First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Cahyono, Capt. Nandala Dwi Prasetya and First Lt. Sami Lakka attend the indictment hearing against them in the case of acid attack against activist Andrie Yunus at the Jakarta Military Court in East Jakarta on April 29, 2026. Military prosecutors indict them of committing premeditated serious assault by hurling acid against Andrie on March 12 in Jakarta.
Editorial

Who are the real ‘foreign agents’?
Red alert: An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

IDX plunges 4 percent, piling pressure on rupiah

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Building alliances of among US allies
Society

After landmark law, domestic workers in Indonesia wait for wages to catch up
Archipelago

Indonesia records significant drop in haj-related fatalities
Archipelago

Police bust international online scam syndicate in Central Java
Archipelago

Trans Batam bus route extended to Hang Nadim airport
Academia

After the state and the owner, who protects fishers?
Politics

Media probe reveals disinformation behind ‘foreign-backed’ 2025 protests
Americas

US House votes for measure that would end Iran war, in blow to Trump
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Reading between China's red lines

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.