One year of Pope Leo XIV: Human dignity in a fractured and technological world

Good shepherd: Pope Leo XIV arrives on June 3, 2026 for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (Reuters/Remo Casilli)

In a world fractured by polarization and driven by rapid technological acceleration, Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical delivers a timely, powerful reminder: no advancement must ever overshadow the intrinsic value of human dignity.

T he Catholic Church marked the first anniversary of the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV on May 18. One year reveals the deeper orientation of a papacy that has now come into sharper focus with the publication of his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas.

The document confirms that his pontificate is not centered on a single issue, but on a comprehensive moral vision: the defense of human dignity in a world increasingly shaped by fragmentation, inequality and rapid technological transformation.

While often read as a landmark reflection on artificial intelligence, Magnifica Humanitas is more fundamentally a social encyclical rooted in the long tradition of Catholic social teaching. Its primary concern is not technology itself, but the conditions that allow human beings to flourish together. Artificial intelligence appears within this broader framework as a test case: will technological progress serve the human person, or diminish humanity?

In this sense, the encyclical stands in continuity with Rerum Novarum and Fratelli Tutti while addressing the moral dilemmas of the digital age. Like those earlier documents, it does not reject modern developments, but seeks to guide them ethically.

At the heart of the encyclical lies a simple but demanding claim: every human person possesses an inalienable dignity that must never be reduced to economic value, political utility or technological function. This dignity is not granted by the state, the market or society; it is intrinsic.

Here, the pope retrieves a deeply theological vision of the human person as imago Dei—created in the image of God and called into relationship. This perspective resists any attempt to treat individuals as data points, consumers, or instruments of larger systems. The encyclical warns that when human beings are reduced in this way, society itself becomes fragile. Progress without respect for dignity ultimately leads not to development, but to new forms of exclusion.

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One of the most significant contributions of Magnifica Humanitas is its renewed emphasis on the common good. The encyclical insists that society cannot be understood as a mere aggregation of individual interests. The common good is something more demanding: a shared good that can only be achieved together and that benefits all.