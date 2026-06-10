TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging
PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
BI hikes rate in surprising move, rupiah gains

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging
PLN estimates North Sumatra blackout to end on Wednesday
BI hikes rate in surprising move, rupiah gains

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The AI rally may have finally met its match in the Fed

Signs have been multiplying that the AI mania is getting out of hand.

Jamie McGeever (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters/Orlando, United States
Wed, June 10, 2026 Published on Jun. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-06-09T11:56:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A trader looks at a tablet on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on June 4, 2026 in New York City, the United States. A trader looks at a tablet on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on June 4, 2026 in New York City, the United States. (AFP/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago)

E

conomic expansions don't die of old age, and stock market rallies rarely do either. Some catalyst is needed to burst the bubble. In the case of the current AI boom, that may well be rising interest rates.

Economist Rudi Dornbusch famously said that aging expansions are killed by the Federal Reserve. Given the United States equity market's sharp pullback on Friday, particularly the move in tech, it looks like investors fear the Fed may strike again, only this time the main victim will be Wall Street.

The Nasdaq fell more than 4 percent on Friday, its biggest drop since the tariff turmoil around "Liberation Day" in April last year. Even more strikingly, the "SOX" chipmaker index plunged 10 percent, its biggest fall since the pandemic in 2020, and the fourth-largest drop since the index was launched in 1994.

True, the SOX had nearly doubled this year, but Friday's move was still seismic. All in all, some US$2 trillion was wiped off the value of US equities, more than half of that in chip stocks.

The selloff was notable not only for its ferocity but also its trigger: bumper US employment data. The rise in job growth in May came in at 172,000, double consensus expectations, while hiring in the previous two months was revised up sharply too.

Typically, this would be good news, a reflection of a strong economy and buoyant consumer demand that should, theoretically, boost firms' profits.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But Wall Street deemed the non-farm payrolls report to be "bad news" because it screamed "higher interest rates." Combine that with a market priced for perfection, and you have the recipe for a major reversal.

Signs have been multiplying that the AI mania is getting out of hand.

For one, there's the massive increase in AI capex forecasts, which naturally raises questions about future returns on that investment. Analysts at Goldman Sachs last week said they now expect $5.3 trillion of capex spending in 2025–2030 from the four largest hyperscalers, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet. That's up from $4.5 trillion before the first-quarter earnings season.

Then there's the eye-popping IPO blitz. The public listings of SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI are expected to deliver a combined market cap valuation just under $4 trillion.

That's a staggering figure, especially when you consider these firms' current revenues. SpaceX's 2025 sales were less than $20 billion, OpenAI's annualized revenue barely topped $20 billion, and Anthropic's first-quarter take this year was less than $5 billion. These figures will undoubtedly grow, but enough to justify these eye-watering IPO valuations?

Then there's the fear-of-missing-out or "FOMO" trade, with stocks recording huge one-day moves almost wholly divorced from fundamentals. Exhibit A: shares in Marvell Technology, a $100 billion company, rose 33 percent in one day last week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the smaller chipmaker would soon be a trillion-dollar company.

Bubble signs are flashing, to put it mildly.

Equity strategists at Citi last week warned that their global "bear market checklist" was at its frothiest level since the global financial crisis in 2008, and getting frothier.

The checklist comprises 18 "red flags", including earnings forecasts, fund flows, valuations, capex, investor sentiment, and equity issuance. Currently, on a global level, 10 out of 18 red flags are flashing, with 11.5 on the US checklist.

The checklist is not yet signaling the "overexuberance" that precipitated the 2000 and 2008 bear markets, Citi notes, but the direction of travel is worrying: "Once the count reaches double digits, it has historically tended to rise more rapidly, signaling a potential acceleration in risk."

Before Friday, it seemed like nothing would stop this equity juggernaut. Sure, rotation within tech and across sectors has picked up in recent months and some large tech companies had registered big short-term share price declines. But the benchmark indices continued to hit new high after new high.

So why might this pullback be different?

Bubbles tend not to be burst by a single trigger, but by a range of indicators moving into more extreme territory at the same time. Yet some triggers pack more of a punch than others. The cost of money is one of them.

Bond yields are rising, and so too are policy rate expectations. A quarter-point rate hike from the Fed by December is now almost fully priced. That doesn't sound like much, but before the Iran war, traders were expecting nearly three cuts.

Add an increasingly solid labor market to the US economy's high inflation and loose financial conditions, and the cost of money seems set to rise.

If so, history suggests economic growth is at risk. So is the runaway stock market.

---

The writer is a columnist for Reuters. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Related Article

The Iran War is fueling a global debt shock

Japan and Asia’s new balance

Promising ‘no new tax amnesty’ is not enough

A cold shower for the AI mania

With Fed under intense Trump pressure, new chief to be sworn in at White House

Popular

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba

Indonesian hotel chain confirms exit from Cuba
Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 

Femicide persists as women face systemic neglect 
Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

Health Ministry to push regulation on tobacco plain packaging

More in Opinion

 View more
A trader looks at a tablet on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on June 4, 2026 in New York City, the United States.
Academia

The AI rally may have finally met its match in the Fed
Kindergarten students eat lunch on April 23, supplied by the government’s free nutritious meal program in Banda Aceh, Aceh.
Academia

The world is full of food, yet children go hungry
Students of the Al Khoir Islamic Excellence School sell things on Nov. 30, 2025, during an event called Pasar Bocah in Surakarta, Central Java. Accompanied by teachers and parents, the students learned about entrepreneurship and were introduced to the use of the rupiah at the event.
Academia

What happened to Indonesia’s entrepreneurial class?

Highlight
A fuel price board is displayed on Sunday at a gas station on Jl. Jenderal Basuki Rachmat in East Jakarta. In Jakarta, prices for nonsubsidized fuels have risen sharply, with Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) increasing to Rp 19,400 (US$1.13) per liter from Rp 13,100, Dexlite to Rp 23,600 per liter from Rp 14,200 and Pertamina Dex to Rp 23,900 per liter from Rp 14,500. No significant lines were seen at the time the photo was taken, a day after the price increase.
Economy

Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices
People visit the booths of participating companies on Aug. 19, 2025, during a job fair in Jakarta.
Editorial

Our jobless youth
Job seekers wait in line during the opening of the 2026 Bogor Job Fair at Plaza Jambu Dua in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on June 8, 2026. The job fair, organized by the Bogor Manpower Office and attended by 30 local and national companies offering 3,212 job vacancies, aims to connect job seekers directly with employers and help reduce unemployment in West Java.
Economy

Internship program graduates struggle to land jobs

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prosecutors reject Nadiem’s defense plea in Chromebook corruption case
Economy

Govt’s economic pivot sends assurances, but firmer measures needed
Archipelago

Jeju Air suspends Batam-Incheon route in summer schedule
Warm Takes

On leaving and returning: The map of a divided heart
Politics

Military court jails four officers involved in acid attack on rights activist
Economy

Pertamina hikes Pertamax prices by 32% amid high oil prices
Companies

Pegadaian's first overseas venture in Timor-Leste off to strong start
Regulations

Govt scraps mining profit-sharing plan, relaxes coal and nickel quotas
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.