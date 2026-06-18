TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand
Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy
Into the light, Danantara

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What might government overlook in the DHE regulation?

By shifting the focus from rigid gross export receipts to true, economically retainable value, this analysis challenges the structural assumptions underlying Indonesia's aggressive 100 percent natural resource repatriation policy.

Ibrahim Kholilul Rohman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 18, 2026 Published on Jun. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-06-17T08:40:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Excavators pile up coal on June 20, 2024 at a storage facility near the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. Excavators pile up coal on June 20, 2024 at a storage facility near the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. (Antara/Wahdi Septiawan)

T

he government’s latest policy requiring 100 percent retention of Natural Resource Export Proceeds (DHE SDA) has been widely justified on macroeconomic grounds. Effective June 1, exporters of Indonesia's natural resources are required to repatriate 100 percent of their export proceeds into the domestic financial system.

For non-oil-and-gas sectors, the funds must be held in a special domestic account for a minimum of 12 months, while oil-and-gas exporters must retain at least 30 percent of their proceeds domestically for at least three months. These funds are generally placed through Himbara (state-owned) banks, with foreign-currency-to-rupiah conversion capped at 50 percent. However, exporters operating under bilateral or free trade agreements are permitted to place up to 30 percent of their DHE in non-Himbara institutions.

The rationale behind this policy is straightforward. Retaining more foreign exchange domestically should strengthen banking liquidity, support the local currency and improve macroeconomic resilience against external shocks, particularly since the rupiah has depreciated by approximately 10.34 percent against the United States dollar over the past 12 months.

Yet, this debate rests on an implicit assumption that deserves closer scrutiny: it assumes that the principal policy challenge is where export proceeds go after trade occurs. A more fundamental question is whether gross export proceeds are economically available for retention in the first place. In other words, how much of Indonesia's export earnings actually remains after firms meet their obligations for intermediate inputs and primary factors of production?

The coal sector provides an ideal case study to test this premise. Indonesia exported approximately 406 million tonnes of coal in 2024, making it one of the world's largest coal exporters. India imported roughly 108 million tonnes and China another 93 million tonnes, meaning nearly half of Indonesia's coal exports were absorbed by just two nations. Consequently, even marginal changes in the retention of these specific export proceeds could carry substantial macroeconomic implications.

A common explanation for capital leakage is that a significant portion of export earnings flows abroad to cover freight, shipping, insurance and other international logistics services. The intuition seems sound: coal travels thousands of kilometers before reaching its destination, allowing foreign service providers to capture a portion of its landed value.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Bloomberg data show that global coal freight rates spiked post-pandemic before gradually normalizing; for instance, the Hampton Roads–Rotterdam Panamax rate nearly doubled from US$9.60 per tonne in 2020 to $18.16 in 2021, before easing to $13.28 in 2024 and recovering slightly to $14.95 in 2026.

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand

PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand

Related Article

When the dollar tests Indonesia’s energy security

Is Indonesia safe if the rupiah reaches Rp 20,000?

Yen hits key 160 level for third session, dollar buoyed by Gulf woes

The academic fraud in Copenhagen was years in the making

Firms fear contract, trade risks in commodity export plan

Popular

Military deployment against student protest draws flak

Military deployment against student protest draws flak
Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Death of family of four while camping caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand

PLN short of 20m tonnes of coal as contracts lag behind demand

More in Opinion

 View more
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pose for photographs ahead of their bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, on June 10, 2026.
Academia

Beyond 'look East': Japan, Malaysia build partnership for uncertain age

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, vessels sail past Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and its impact on exchange rates

A fireman of the Environment and Forestry Ministry’s Manggala Agni fire brigade works to extinguish a forest fire on Feb. 9, 2026, in the protected forest area of Taman Lestari in Batam, Riau Islands.
Academia

A new framework for climate displacement

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meals program at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta on June 2, 2026.
Society

Pressure mounts to halt, review Prabowo’s free meals program 
Long time no see: Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) pays a courtesy call to Myanmar's junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing (right) on June 8, 2026, marking the first high-level meeting between Jakarta and Naypyidaw since the military coup d'etat in 2021.
Editorial

Prabowo’s Myanmar initiative
Critical commodity: A nickel smelter in Morosi, Southeast Sulawesi, operated by Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry (VDNI) is seen from above on Feb. 10, 2023. Indonesia is the world's largest producer of nickel, a critical component of electric vehicle batteries.
Regulations

Liquidity, credibility risks cloud mineral exchange plan

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Beyond 'look East': Japan, Malaysia build partnership for uncertain age

FEATURES

All of Me: A Journey of Becoming Nonbinary
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and its impact on exchange rates

Archipelago

Graft trial of former Pati regent Sudewo starts in Semarang
Academia

A new framework for climate displacement
Regulations

US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, raises inflation expectations
Academia

What might government overlook in the DHE regulation?
Politics

Student unions dissociate from BEM Bersatu after political ‘infiltration’ allegations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

What might government overlook in the DHE regulation?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.