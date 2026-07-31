Names surface for possible BI governor candidates

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ess than a week after Perry Warjiyo resigned as the head of Bank Indonesia (BI), names of potential candidates for his replacement have begun to surface.
President Prabowo Subianto hinted at interim governor Destry Damayanti in a speech he delivered on Thursday in Batang, Central Java.
In the salutations, Prabowo did not immediately go on to the next individual after naming Destry but took a brief detour to ask the audience: “How is she? Okay? It’s up to the House of Representatives”.
The Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (P2SK) Law stipulates that the president nominates up to three BI governor candidates but the final decision rests with the House.
Destry told The Jakarta Post on Friday that she “can’t comment” on the likelihood of her candidacy.
As the senior deputy governor, Destry automatically became the interim governor following Perry’s unexpected resignation on Sunday.
Her first term in the deputy post lasted from 2019 to 2024, after which the House reaffirmed her for a second and term to last until 2029.
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