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Analysis: MSCI keeps Indonesia under watch, extends review to November

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, July 3, 2026 Published on Jul. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-07-02T16:14:31+07:00

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A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi) A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi) (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

G

lobal index provider MSCI has delayed its annual market classification review of Indonesia's equity market, giving the country until November to demonstrate meaningful progress following its warning on market transparency and investability issued in January. While Indonesia retains its emerging market status for now, MSCI stressed that a downgrade to frontier market status remains a possibility as it continues to assess the effectiveness and implementation of recent market reforms.

MSCI first raised concerns in January over the lack of transparency surrounding companies' free-float shares and ownership structures. Such opacity can enable highly concentrated ownership arrangements, creating conditions that may lead to price distortions and potential market manipulation, ultimately undermining investor confidence. The warning triggered a broad market sell-off, with Indonesian equities falling 16.7 percent over the following two days. The episode also prompted regulators to accelerate efforts to strengthen market regulations.

Indonesian authorities in recent months have introduced a series of reforms, including raising the minimum free-float requirement to 15 percent from 7.5 percent, lowering the disclosure threshold for shareholders from 5 percent to 1 percent ownership, and publicly identifying companies with highly concentrated ownership structures. The latter was an unusual step for Indonesia's capital market authorities. MSCI subsequently removed 18 Indonesian stocks from its indexes during its May rebalancing due to concerns related to ownership concentration and investability, although Indonesia remained part of the emerging market index.

Investor sentiment received an additional boost from the appointment of capital markets veteran Jeffrey Hendrik as chief executive officer of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). Hendrik is expected to serve a four-year term through 2030 and will be formally appointed, alongside six other executives, at a shareholders' meeting scheduled for June 29. For a time, momentum appeared to be shifting in Indonesia's favor. During the first half of June, many market participants grew increasingly confident that the country would avoid an immediate downgrade risk. However, MSCI's latest announcement tempered that optimism.

On June 18, ahead of its market classification review announcement, MSCI released its market accessibility review and downgraded Indonesia's assessment for information flow while continuing to highlight concerns over ownership transparency and coordinated trading behavior. In its market classification review published on June 23, MSCI acknowledged that Indonesia's regulatory changes represented progress in the right direction. However, the index provider emphasized that regulatory revisions alone would not be enough. Sustained implementation and measurable improvements in market outcomes will be required before a final decision can be made.

The uncertainty surrounding the review had already encouraged many investors to adopt a wait-and-see stance amid concerns about potential capital outflows. These concerns were compounded by lingering questions over the government's economic policy direction and heightened geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran. Together, these factors have weighed heavily on Indonesian equities, making the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) one of the world's worst-performing major equity benchmarks this year.

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Market observers argue that current conditions make it difficult to objectively assess the underlying health of Indonesia's stock market. From the perspective of foreign investors, there remains little incentive to significantly increase exposure to Indonesian assets while global uncertainty continues to dominate investment decisions.

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