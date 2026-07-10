TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 
Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway
Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight
Protect the ivory tower
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 
Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway
Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight
Protect the ivory tower
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Cooking up energy security: CNG or induction stoves?

Tenggara Ttrategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 10, 2026 Published on Jul. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-07-09T23:46:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents line up to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Feb. 3, 2025. Residents line up to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Feb. 3, 2025. (Antara Foto/Putra M. Akbar)

A

mid rising geopolitical tensions and growing concerns over energy security, the government is considering phasing out liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking—around 80 percent of which is imported—by reviving a nationwide induction (electric) stove program. At the same time, policymakers are also exploring the replacement of subsidized LPG with compressed natural gas (CNG) canisters. Yet beyond the promise of reducing import dependence, the question remains: Who stands to benefit from these policy shifts?

Indonesia’s dependence on imported LPG is not new. The household conversion program from kerosene to LPG has been running for nearly 19 years, yet the country never built the domestic production base needed to match the demand it created. Imports accounted for 80.58 percent of national LPG consumption in 2025 and rose further to 83.97 percent in early 2026. The supply chain is also highly concentrated, with the United States supplying 70.07 percent of Indonesia’s LPG imports, and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar supplying the rest.

That concentration represents the country’s greatest vulnerability. Most of the LPG used by Indonesian households travels thousands of kilometers by tanker through geopolitical chokepoints beyond Indonesia’s control, exposing consumers to supply disruptions and price volatility while simultaneously increasing the fiscal burden of subsidies. Indonesia spends around Rp 137 trillion (US$7.6 billion) annually on LPG imports, while subsidies exceed Rp 80 trillion each year, placing an increasing burden on the state budget.

Against this backdrop, the government’s decision to revive its previously abandoned household electrification program is seen as a way to reduce LPG consumption and dependence on imported fuel. It is also a logical option given Indonesia’s abundant coal reserves and growing renewable energy potential.

To support the initiative, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has proposed allocating Rp 815.5 billion (US$45.7 million) in the 2027 state budget for a nationwide rollout of electric cooking stoves. According to the minister, the initial phase would prioritize induction stoves compatible with households connected to 900-VA electricity services.

However, the government’s policy direction has become less clear following the minister’s simultaneous proposal to replace subsidized 3 kg LPG cylinders with CNG canisters. Bahlil said the government has completed the third stage of testing for 3 kg CNG canisters to ensure their safety. He acknowledged that CNG operates at pressures roughly 20 times higher than LPG, making safety considerations a top priority.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This raises a more fundamental question: Why CNG, and who stands to benefit from the transition? The minister argues that Indonesia possesses abundant natural gas reserves, making CNG a viable alternative cooking fuel.

Popular

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 
Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway

Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway
Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight

Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight

Related Article

Analysis: The Nadiem saga: Victory or setback for the justice system

Energy, freedom of navigation in Malacca Strait top PM Wong’s visit to Jakarta

Analysis: SAL reversal: Policy flexibility or policy uncertainty?

Japan-ASEAN cooperation continues to evolve in an age of turbulence

Analysis: Power blackouts reveal a deeper energy dilemma

Popular

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 
Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway

Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway
Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight

Graft case exposes moral hazard in weak coal oversight

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents line up to exchange 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Feb. 3, 2025.
Opinion

Analysis: Cooking up energy security: CNG or induction stoves?
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (left) and France’s President Emmanuel Macron react on Jan. 6, 2026, upon the signing of the declaration on deploying a post-ceasefire force in Ukraine during the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Academia

What the world can learn from Ukraine’s constitutional legacy
A worker in protective gear uses a tool to scoop molten metal on Sept. 16, 2025, at Harita Nickel’s smelting facility on Obi Island in South Halmahera, North Maluku.
Academia

Shanghai nickel breakout signals new metals trading landscape

Highlight
Police officers stand guard near a pile of evidence during a search conducted in a cafe in Cipete, South Jakarta on July 8, 2026. Investigators of the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor0 and Jakarta Police seized pieces of evidence in an investigation of an alleged corruption pertaining to coal supply.
Politics

AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids
Industrial cloud: Nickel smelters spew emissions on Jan. 26, 2024 into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Economy

New industry council risks more rhetoric than reform
Loyalty to the state: Civil servants attend a ceremony to mark National Education Day on May 2, 2023 at Tegar Beriman Square in Cibinong, Bogor regency, West Java.
Archipelago

Budget cuts leave regions struggling to pay contract employees

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Constitutional Court's independence at risk as MPR seeks key role
Archipelago

Three dead, one missing in Riau boat accident
Opinion

Analysis: Cooking up energy security: CNG or induction stoves?
Politics

AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids
Economy

New industry council risks more rhetoric than reform
Archipelago

Budget cuts leave regions struggling to pay contract employees
Society

Hundreds still sheltering as fire blazes at Tangerang landfill
Economy

Consumer confidence, retail sales dip further after rate hikes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Cooking up energy security: CNG or induction stoves?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.