TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism
AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism
AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Red and White Cooperatives and the road to social peace

To truly revitalize rural Indonesia, the government's ambitious 249-trillion-rupiah village cooperative program must move away from top-down bureaucracy and return to its democratic, community-owned roots.

Suroto and Elis Nurhayati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 11, 2026 Published on Jul. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-07-09T17:00:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Essential fitness: An instructor leads manager candidates of the Red and White Cooperatives program in morning calisthenics on July 5, 2026 as part of their obligatory defense training program at the compound of the Mulawarman Military Command in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. Essential fitness: An instructor leads manager candidates of the Red and White Cooperatives program in morning calisthenics on July 5, 2026 as part of their obligatory defense training program at the compound of the Mulawarman Military Command in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. (Antara/Angga Palguna)

W

hat does a rural cooperative have to do with peace? At first glance, very little. Yet lasting peace depends not only on political stability but also on economic justice. Peace is built from the ground up, beginning in villages where citizens earn a living, resolve differences and cooperate for the common good.

Economically resilient and inclusive villages are structurally less vulnerable to conflict and social division. Communities are far less likely to fracture when their members feel economically included, treated fairly and capable of shaping their own financial futures.

This philosophy underpins the 2026 International Day of Cooperatives theme, "Cooperatives for a Peaceful World". The theme recognizes cooperatives not merely as commercial enterprises, but as people-centered institutions that foster mutual trust, democratic participation, social inclusion and shared prosperity.

This global theme is relevant for Indonesia. As the nation prepares to mark National Cooperatives Day tomorrow, it also marks nearly one year since President Prabowo Subianto launched the Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) priority program during the last year's festivities.

As the government moves from policy inauguration to field implementation, the initiative merits rigorous, constructive evaluation—particularly following public concern over recent fatalities during the military-style training of prospective KDMP managers.

Grounded in Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution, the KDMP seeks to strengthen rural economies through the foundational principles of kekeluargaan (familial solidarity) and gotong royong (mutual cooperation). The government aims to establish or revitalize roughly 80,000 village cooperatives, transforming them into robust local economic hubs.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Persistent rural inequality makes social peace fragile. While Indonesian villages drive much of the nation's agricultural production, smallholder farmers, fishers and micro-entrepreneurs continue to face systemic barriers, including limited access to capital, unfair market pricing and inadequate storage infrastructure. Grassroots cooperatives can bridge these structural gaps by enabling communities to pool resources, enhance collective bargaining power and retain a larger share of the value they generate.

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Related Article

The resurgence of civilizational diplomacy

Policy discipline needed to tackle economic pressure points

Time for Indonesia to end constructive refoulement practice

Three flaws, one solution: Ending child labor in Indonesia

The international system remains uni-multipolar, with the US at its core

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

More in Opinion

 View more
Police officers stand guard near seized evidence during a search conducted in a café in Cipete, South Jakarta on July 8, 2026. Investigators of the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps and Jakarta Police seized evidence as part of an investigation of an alleged corruption pertaining to coal supply.
Academia

The new fragmentation: From Cabinet politics to institutional rivalries
Protesters demand the cancellation of a concert by British rock band Coldplay, which the protesters say supports LGBTQ rights in violation of Muslim doctrine, near the Gelora Bung Karno stadium where the band was scheduled to perform on the same day, in Jakarta on Nov. 15, 2023.
Academia

The dangerous labeling of LGBTQ as a threat to national defense
Essential fitness: An instructor leads manager candidates of the Red and White Cooperatives program in morning calisthenics on July 5, 2026 as part of their obligatory defense training program at the compound of the Mulawarman Military Command in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Red and White Cooperatives and the road to social peace

Highlight
Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in south Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to the coal supply for coal-fired power plants.
Politics

BREAKING: Embattled prosecutor resigns amid police's graft investigation
United States President Donald Trump joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) holds the World Cup Trophy as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug,. 22, 2025. Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw will be held on Dec. 5 at Washington's Kennedy Center.
Editorial

FIFA’s Trump card
Mobile payment: A micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneur takes a photo of the QR code used for digital payments of his products on Sept. 9, 2023 during the Malang Brewtiful Festival 2023 in Malang Town Square, East Java.
Economy

No end in sight for MSME lending woes

The Latest

 View more
Environment

Brazil deforestation hits new low in Amazon
Tech

Meta scraps AI image feature days after launch following privacy backlash
Society

Stronger protection for vulnerable communities urged in climate policies
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand, India form 'strategic partnership'
Culture

More than love: The real costs of owning a dog
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand 8.5 years' jail for Riau governor
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan's southern islands, Taiwan evacuates thousands
Archipelago

Indonesia deports 92 Chinese nationals over alleged scam operation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Red and White Cooperatives and the road to social peace

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.