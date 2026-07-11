TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism
AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism
AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When two nations begin to build together

Beyond the standard headlines of trade and defense, the genuine warmth between Modi and Prabowo signals a profound shift from transactional diplomacy to a resilient, co-developed future for India and Indonesia.

Aastha Saboo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 11, 2026 Published on Jul. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-07-09T16:40:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver remarks during the launch of a cultural heritage conservation and restoration partnership at the Prambanan Temple complex in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on July 8, 2026. The two leaders visited the UNESCO World Heritage site to review and advance bilateral cooperation on the restoration and conservation of the Prambanan temple complex. President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver remarks during the launch of a cultural heritage conservation and restoration partnership at the Prambanan Temple complex in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on July 8, 2026. The two leaders visited the UNESCO World Heritage site to review and advance bilateral cooperation on the restoration and conservation of the Prambanan temple complex. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

A

single moment this week captured a profound shift in Asian geopolitics. Speaking to thousands of gathered citizens on a Tuesday afternoon, President Prabowo Subianto cracked a familiar joke about possessing Indian DNA. The playful remark, while not literal, evoked an instant warmth, illustrating a civilizational connection through culture, trade and ideas that flourished centuries before modern diplomacy gave it a name.

The warm exchanges between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo felt less like a formal bilateral summit and more like a meeting of long-time partners. President Prabowo repeatedly affirmed his admiration for the Indian leader, while Prime Minister Modi emphasized their close personal chemistry. The interaction signaled an underlying reality: New Delhi and Jakarta have quietly entered an era of deep institutional comfort.

Predictably, official headlines focused on the core pillars of modern diplomacy: trade, defense, health care, critical minerals, education, digital payments and investment. While these metrics are vital, the defining narrative of the state visit transcended the standard joint statement. It revealed two major democracies increasingly capable of co-authoring a shared regional future.

This cooperative spirit surfaced during a lighthearted exchange when President Prabowo noted that Indonesia had drawn inspiration from several of India’s successful public initiatives, adding that he was fortunate there was no copyright on good ideas. Prime Minister Modi responded that innovations meant to improve human lives should never be confined by borders.

Beneath the humor lies a strategic transition: India and Indonesia are moving past transactional diplomacy toward a relationship anchored in shared institutional capability and deep mutual trust.

This evolution is particularly visible in health care, a sector historically defined by dependency. For decades, complex medical treatments required affluent Indonesians to travel to Singapore or Malaysia. Today, a growing number choose India for its specialized expertise and affordability.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, the more significant transformation is happening within Indonesia itself. Modern hospital partnerships between the two nations have evolved past mere patient referrals toward building domestic capacity.

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Related Article

More than love: The real costs of owning a dog

Rethinking Soesastro for a new strategic environment

Making democracies work for the betterment of youth

Modi to meet Prabowo for talks on defence, food security

ASEAN-Russia Summit: A case for strategic autonomy

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

More in Opinion

 View more
Police officers stand guard near seized evidence during a search conducted in a café in Cipete, South Jakarta on July 8, 2026. Investigators of the National Police's Corruption Eradication Corps and Jakarta Police seized evidence as part of an investigation of an alleged corruption pertaining to coal supply.
Academia

The new fragmentation: From Cabinet politics to institutional rivalries
Protesters demand the cancellation of a concert by British rock band Coldplay, which the protesters say supports LGBTQ rights in violation of Muslim doctrine, near the Gelora Bung Karno stadium where the band was scheduled to perform on the same day, in Jakarta on Nov. 15, 2023.
Academia

The dangerous labeling of LGBTQ as a threat to national defense
Essential fitness: An instructor leads manager candidates of the Red and White Cooperatives program in morning calisthenics on July 5, 2026 as part of their obligatory defense training program at the compound of the Mulawarman Military Command in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Red and White Cooperatives and the road to social peace

Highlight
Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) special crimes division building in south Jakarta ahead of a press briefing on July 10, 2026. Febrie denied allegations of his involvement in a corruption case pertaining to the coal supply for coal-fired power plants.
Politics

BREAKING: Embattled prosecutor resigns amid police's graft investigation
United States President Donald Trump joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino (right) holds the World Cup Trophy as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug,. 22, 2025. Trump announced the 2026 World Cup draw will be held on Dec. 5 at Washington's Kennedy Center.
Editorial

FIFA’s Trump card
Mobile payment: A micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneur takes a photo of the QR code used for digital payments of his products on Sept. 9, 2023 during the Malang Brewtiful Festival 2023 in Malang Town Square, East Java.
Economy

No end in sight for MSME lending woes

The Latest

 View more
Environment

Brazil deforestation hits new low in Amazon
Tech

Meta scraps AI image feature days after launch following privacy backlash
Society

Stronger protection for vulnerable communities urged in climate policies
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand, India form 'strategic partnership'
Culture

More than love: The real costs of owning a dog
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand 8.5 years' jail for Riau governor
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan's southern islands, Taiwan evacuates thousands
Archipelago

Indonesia deports 92 Chinese nationals over alleged scam operation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When two nations begin to build together

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.