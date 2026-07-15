Beyond the World Cup: Argentina, Indonesia cherish 70 years of ties

Argentina's Guido Rodríguez (right, front) fights for the ball with Indonesia's Marselino Ferdinan (left) during the international friendly football match between Indonesia and Argentina on June 19, 2023, in Jakarta. (AFP/Adek Berry)

As Argentina defends its World Cup title in 2026, a deeper milestone takes center stage: celebrating 70 years of an enduring, cross-continental partnership with Indonesia that extends far beyond the soccer pitch.

F or Argentina, 2026 carries a dual significance. As the global spotlight returns to the FIFA World Cup, Argentina enters the tournament as the reigning champion, fully intent on defending the title it secured in Qatar in 2022.

Yet, for both nations, this year represents far more than elite soccer. It marks the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Argentina and Indonesia—a milestone that invites both a celebration of shared history and a forward-looking vision for a deeper bilateral partnership.

Soccer is deeply woven into the fabric of Argentine national identity. The country has claimed three FIFA World Cups (1978, 1986, and 2022), lifted a record 16 Copa América trophies—most recently in 2024—and reached the World Cup semifinals on seven occasions. Icons like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi have transcended the sport to become global symbols of talent, determination and sportsmanship.

Indonesians and Argentines alike also share a fond memory of Mario Kempes, the talismanic hero of Argentina's first World Cup triumph in 1978, who later brought his talents to Indonesia to play for Pelita Jaya.

Yet, soccer’s greatest legacy cannot be quantified by trophies alone. Sport possesses a unique capacity to unite people across vast cultural divides and forge lasting friendships. Few examples illustrate this better than the deep affection millions of Indonesians have shown for Argentina and its national team in recent years. This passionate support is met with genuine gratitude in Buenos Aires, reflecting a bond that extends far beyond the 90 minutes on a pitch.

Indeed, the contemporary relationship between Argentina and Indonesia spans well past sports. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the world’s fourth most populous nation, and a pivotal voice within both ASEAN and the Group of 20, Indonesia is a strategic partner for Argentina. Both nations share a resolute commitment to multilateralism, diplomatic dialogue and international cooperation, offering complementary strengths that yield significant institutional opportunities.

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Tourism highlights this growing human connection. Every year, thousands of Argentine travelers visit Indonesia, drawn by its extraordinary cultural diversity, warm hospitality and iconic landscapes—from Bali and Java to Komodo, Sumatra and Raja Ampat.