TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

What Indonesia can learn from Thailand’s disease tracking

Thailand’s integrated approach has successfully strengthened the country’s preparedness for future public health emergencies, something Indonesia should learn from to broaden its public health access.

Mutiara Indriani and Naruemon Thabchumpon (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-07-15T11:51:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A health worker conducts an antigen test for COVID-19 for students on June 9, 2022, at a junior high school in Surabaya, East Java. A health worker conducts an antigen test for COVID-19 for students on June 9, 2022, at a junior high school in Surabaya, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

The COVID‑19 pandemic accelerated investment in health infrastructure across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Thailand.

Indonesia built over 600 COVID-19 testing labs between 2020 and 2021, expanded telehealth services and introduced digital platforms to monitor diseases. However, these improvements were concentrated in urban areas, while many remote regions remained underdeveloped.

Thailand took a different approach. Alongside establishing more than 10,000 COVID-19 labs, it developed an integrated healthcare system that monitors disease outbreaks nationwide, including among migrant workers.

Research suggests that Thailand’s integrated approach has successfully strengthened the country’s preparedness for future public health emergencies, something Indonesia should learn from to broaden its public health access across the archipelago.

Thailand successfully detected and tracked a new COVID‑19 wave in mid‑2025, which recorded around 374,000 cases and 84 deaths.

The country had already demonstrated its capacity during the first wave in 2020. Among the first nations to detect COVID-19, Thailand contained the outbreak in less than six months. Of 3,195 confirmed infections, 3,072 patients recovered, resulting in an impressive 96 percent recovery rate.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Two factors explain this success.

First, the Thai Ministry of Public Health quickly established the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which coordinated responses across ministries and delivered consistent public communication.

Second, public compliance with health measures was exceptionally high, particularly compared to Indonesia.

A 2020 survey by Imperial College London found Thailand had the highest adherence to preventive measures in ASEAN, with 89–98 percent of respondents regularly wearing masks, washing hands and following health guidelines.

This combination of good governance and public trust strengthened the country’s disease surveillance system.

Thailand’s disease monitoring system links local and central governments through nationwide digital networks.

Health data are collected in real time using everyday devices such as smartphones and computers. Two mobile applications play a central role.

MorChana uses GPS and Bluetooth to identify close contacts and people entering high-risk areas, allowing authorities to detect potential infections quickly.

Mohpromt manages digital vaccination records and electronic health records, enabling hospitals to access patients’ medical records instantly.

Together, the applications have around 36 million users, which is nearly half of Thailand’s population, including migrant workers, and are connected to Thailand’s broader digital disease surveillance system.

Test results from hospitals and clinics are uploaded within seconds, while residents can easily access their own health records.

Indonesia illustrates the challenges of building an integrated health system across a vast archipelago.

During the pandemic, the Indonesian government developed at least seven health apps, including the national SatuSehat platform, which now integrates platforms such as e-HAC and SIRANAP.

However, many local governments also created their own apps, like Pikobar in West Java, Sawarna in Bandung, and PaPa Sulbar in West Sulawesi, which often cannot connect with the national platform.

This fragmentation, combined with geographical barriers and uneven internet access, limits nationwide disease surveillance and reduces the effectiveness of digital health services.

Thailand addressed these challenges by expanding digital connectivity. Through the Net Pracharat project, the government installed broadband networks and free Wi-Fi hotspots in thousands of villages, allowing low-income households to access digital public services, including healthcare.

Thailand also strengthened healthcare access through its tax-funded Universal Coverage Scheme, which provides basic health services for all Thai citizens and increasingly for migrant workers.

In remote villages, trained health workers and volunteers regularly visit households to conduct health checks and deliver basic medical care.

Thailand’s actions highlight that building laboratories and digital platforms alone is not enough.

Indonesia still needs to strengthen internet connectivity, improve integration between national and regional health systems and expand healthcare access in underserved areas.

Most importantly, an effective disease surveillance system depends on public trust. Without confidence that the government can protect the health of all residents, even significant investments in health infrastructure and digital technology will not achieve their full potential.

---

The ConversationMutiara Indriani is a PhD scholar at Australian National University, Canberra. Naruemon Thabchumpon is an associate professor in politics at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license. 

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Related Article

The delicate balance of hormones

The mother of all economic shocks is Chinese mercantilism

Indonesia, Vietnam aim to increase trade, investment by 2028

Between mountain and sea, ASEAN's music evolves

US leaves South China Sea code talks to ASEAN, China

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

More in Opinion

 View more
A health worker conducts an antigen test for COVID-19 for students on June 9, 2022, at a junior high school in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

What Indonesia can learn from Thailand’s disease tracking
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clasp hands on July 8 as they visit the Prambanan Temple Compounds, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sleman, Yogyakarta.
Academia

India-Indonesia: Glorious past, promising future

Residents carry buckets of water collected from a natural spring in Gunung Putri village, Situbondo regency, East Java, on June 20, 2026. Villagers say they have struggled to access clean water for drinking and daily needs over the past month, forcing them to walk about one kilometer to the spring.
Academia

A decade of water progress, but the world must move faster

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto disembarks presidential aircraft Indonesia One at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on April 1, 2026, after completing his four-day tour to Japan and South Korea.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo set for Iran visit as Jakarta accepts invitation
Echa Wa’ode (center), an activist from LGBTQ+ rights organization Arus Pelangi, marched together with other participants during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Editorial

State-sanctioned intolerance
This US Navy handout photo released on July 15, 2026 and taken on June 30 by US Central Command Public Affairs shows fixed wing aircraft flying over Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. during a photo exercise. The US launched a wave of strikes against Iran on July 15, after it reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the two foes.
Middle East and Africa

US launches new Iran strikes as Trump threatens wider attacks

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Singapore, Indonesia launch defense alumni association
Companies

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
Economy

Investment growth remains subdued
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN countries should challenge China’s high seas claim on SCS
Americas

Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match
Companies

Credibility, context more critical for PR in the age of AI
Middle East and Africa

Israel to keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
Health

Up to 45 percent of dementia risk can be prevented, delayed: WHO
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.