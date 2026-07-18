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Analysis: Weakening competitiveness highlights structural challenges

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
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Sat, July 18, 2026 Published on Jul. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-07-17T14:31:08+07:00

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Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026. Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026. ( AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

ndonesia's position in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) continued its downward trend in 2026, falling eight places to 48th out of 70 economies, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2026 published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in June. The ranking evaluates 70 economies using global, regional and national data, alongside surveys of senior executives. Indonesia's latest decline highlights persistent structural weaknesses and growing fiscal pressures.

In terms of peer-group rankings, Indonesia dropped to 14th out of 15 Asia Pacific economies. Its ranking among countries with populations exceeding 20 million declined to 21st out of 32, while its position among economies with GDP per capita below US$20,000 fell sharply from fifth out of 24 countries to 11th out of 25.

The latest decline followed an even steeper deterioration in 2025, when Indonesia fell 13 places to 40th out of 69 economies. Its ranking among Asia Pacific economies slipped from eighth to 11th out of 14, while its position among countries with populations above 20 million dropped by 6 places to 16th out of 32. The decline coincided with weakening manufacturing activity, as Indonesia's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) remained in contraction territory at 46.7 in April 2025 before improving only slightly to 47.5 in May.

Among the WCR's four pillars of competitiveness, economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure, infrastructure remained Indonesia's weakest area. Its ranking slipped from 57th out of 69 economies in 2025 to 58th out of 70 in 2026. Basic infrastructure recorded the largest deterioration, falling nine places to 42nd. Health and environment declined two places to 65th, marking the lowest rank among all infrastructure components, while technological infrastructure and education each slipped one place to 47th and 63rd, respectively. Scientific infrastructure was the only indicator to improve, rising two places to 48th.

Business efficiency experienced the sharpest deterioration among the four pillars, plunging 24 places from 26th in 2025 to 50th in 2026. Every component weakened. Attitudes and values fell 27 places to 53rd, management practices dropped 25 places to 55th, finance declined 14 places to 51st, the labor market fell 11 places to 21st, and productivity and efficiency slipped nine places to 53rd.

Government efficiency also weakened, with Indonesia's ranking falling from 34th to 38th. Business legislation improved six places to 43rd, while the institutional framework rose one place to 50th. However, societal framework fell seven places to 54th, tax policy declined two places to 12th, and public finance slipped one place to 25th.

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Economic performance was the only pillar to maintain its overall ranking at 24th despite the addition of Vietnam, which increased the number of ranked economies from 69 to 70. Prices improved six places to 10th, while international investment climbed five places to 37th. However, the domestic economy fell 15 places to 24th, employment declined 11 places to 28th, and international trade slipped four places to 50th.

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