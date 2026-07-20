TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI

As the TNI swaps rigid seniority for an ill-defined model of "meritocracy," the rhetoric of professional advancement increasingly serves as a convenient cover for dynastic privilege and political patronage.

Made Supriatma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-07-18T13:32:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (front), accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left, second row), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right, second row) and other military leaders, inspects forces from his presidential vehicle in October ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the TNI at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (front), accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left, second row), Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (right, second row) and other military leaders, inspects forces from his presidential vehicle in October ahead of a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the TNI at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he promotion architecture within the Indonesian Military (TNI) is undergoing a significant structural shift under President Prabowo Subianto. Seniority and conventional command rotations, long the bedrock of military advancement, are increasingly being superseded by a broader, more subjective set of criteria: competence, achievement, dedication and nationalism.

In principle, this modernizing shift is designed to fast-track high-performing officers into strategic commands. In practice, however, these criteria lack clear benchmarks and transparent procedures. Without consistent, measurable metrics, the rhetoric of "meritocracy" risks becoming a convenient facade for institutional discretion and political favoritism.

This tension sits at the heart of the TNI’s contemporary personnel crisis. As security challenges evolve, the armed forces undeniably require specialized expertise in cyber operations, intelligence, defense diplomacy, technological procurement and logistics. Officers commanding these domains may not follow traditional combat-arms trajectories, and their specialized skills may warrant accelerated promotion.

Yet, exceptional advancement only retains institutional legitimacy when anchored by explicit criteria and a compelling defense rationale. Replacing seniority with an ill-defined concept of "achievement" does not inherently foster equity; instead, it creates a vacuum where external interference and subjective judgment dictate who is deemed exceptional.

Formally, senior appointments are vetted by the High-Ranking Promotion and Position Council (Wanjakti). While Wanjakti has historically served as a battleground for factional rivalries and personal networks, it has traditionally provided a layer of procedural order and institutional oversight. Today, that oversight is under strain. When an officer’s career trajectory appears to depend on palace proximity, dynastic ties or factional alignment, internal confidence in Wanjakti, and the perceived integrity of the entire promotion system, erodes.

A prominent flashpoint for this debate is the trajectory of Lt. Col. Teddy Indra Wijaya. An active-duty Army officer and long-time aide-de-camp to Prabowo, Teddy was appointed Cabinet Secretary, a civilian post, shortly after the inauguration. Presidential Regulation No. 148/2024 subsequently restructured the Cabinet Secretariat, creating a legal mechanism that allowed him to retain his active military status.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Critics viewed this as a bespoke institutional workaround designed to insert an active-duty officer into the core of civilian governance. The core issue is not Teddy’s personal competence, but rather the elasticity of regulations to accommodate individuals close to the executive, blurring established civil-military boundaries.

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Related Article

TNI investigates soldier's alleged involvement in N. Sumatra cow theft

Rewriting police law, hijacking reform, reversing social contract

Deterring talent

It’s time to address psychosocial hazards in a changing world of work

Helping women progress in their professional careers

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

More in Opinion

 View more
Students of SRMP 9 Sekolah Rakyat junior high school at the Wyata Guna center in Bandung, West Java, try out their bunk beds after attending the opening of Sekolah Rakyat's orientation program on July 14, 2025.
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
The Bank Indonesia logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (left) talks to registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler (right) prior to the first appearance of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague on March 14, 2025.
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court

Highlight
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Sports

Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream
Lunch break: Students eat meals provided under the free nutritious meal program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at SD 2 Kendari state elementary school in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. The Finance Ministry’s provincial office has said as of May 1, the program had served 667,000 beneficiaries.
Editorial

No time for complacency
Hundreds of football fans watch the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina during a free public screening at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. TVRI is the official broadcaster for the quadrennial soccer tournament in Indonesia.
Jakarta

Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Trump lingers on stage to lap up World Cup spotlight
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
Sports

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown
Markets

Oil hits one-month high as Mideast war keeps investors on edge
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court
Jakarta

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road
Academia

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.