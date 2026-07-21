TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance
When prosecutors become prosecuted

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance
When prosecutors become prosecuted

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Still a mystery: Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

The issue has evolved from a purely humanitarian concern into one of information credibility and international diplomacy.

Yuri O. Thamrin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T10:28:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A Myanmar protester living in Japan holds a placard of Myanmar's detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally denouncing an upcoming election led by the military junta outside Myanmar's embassy in Tokyo on Dec. 14, 2025. A Myanmar protester living in Japan holds a placard of Myanmar's detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally denouncing an upcoming election led by the military junta outside Myanmar's embassy in Tokyo on Dec. 14, 2025. (Reuters/Issei Kato)

Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

The question may sound straightforward. Yet, to this day, no one outside Myanmar’s ruling military circle can answer it with certainty. 

Suu Kyi, now 81 years old, is believed to remain in the custody of Myanmar’s military junta. However, there is no independent evidence regarding her health, her whereabouts or even whether she is still alive. What concerns the international community is not merely the fate of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Myanmar’s former civilian leader, but why such a basic question cannot be independently verified.

The last time Suu Kyi was seen in public was at the conclusion of her trial in 2022. Since then, she has effectively disappeared from public view. Her lawyers are no longer permitted to meet with her. Her family has lost direct contact. Foreign diplomats, the United Nations, ASEAN and independent media have all been denied access. Virtually all information about her has come solely from Myanmar’s military authorities and cannot be independently verified.

This lack of information has prompted her son, Kim Aris, to launch an international campaign. Over recent months, he has met with heads of state, foreign ministers, diplomats and international organizations with one simple request: that Myanmar’s authorities either provide proof that his mother is still alive or allow independent access to verify her condition. 

Myanmar’s military government has stated that Suu Kyi was transferred from prison to house arrest on humanitarian grounds. The junta has also maintained that she is in good health and receiving appropriate care. Yet no photographs, videos or face-to-face meetings have been made available to substantiate these claims. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

On July 12, Reuters reported that during an informal meeting in Bangkok between ASEAN foreign ministers and Myanmar’s foreign minister, ASEAN Special Envoy Maria Theresa Lazaro requested direct access to verify Suu Kyi’s condition. By the end of the meeting, however, Myanmar’s authorities had once again refused to grant such access.

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Related Article

Development economics for an age of upheaval

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause

So you want to build your own metals smelter? 

Rethinking Soesastro for a new strategic environment

As Modi visits Jakarta, what should Indonesia do with Sabang?

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
Bishops from across Asia arrive on Oct. 30, 2022, at Bangkok Cathedral for the closing Mass of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences’ general assembly.
Academia

Asian bishops assembly: Building bridges of dialogue for humanity, justice
Employees work on an electric vehicle production line during an organized media tour to a factory under Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle (JMEV), in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, on May 22, 2024.
Academia

Development economics for an age of upheaval
A Myanmar protester living in Japan holds a placard of Myanmar's detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally denouncing an upcoming election led by the military junta outside Myanmar's embassy in Tokyo on Dec. 14, 2025.
Academia

Still a mystery: Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Highlight
Three children walk past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Regulations

More questions raised about Agrinas procurement for co-ops
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Editorial

Don’t cry for Messi, Argentina
Residents sign a white banner during an anti-LGBT rally and declaration in Padang, West Sumatra, on June 21, 2026. The event, organized by the West Sumatra administration, the West Sumatra Police and the Minangkabau Traditional Council (LKAAM), invited participants to sign a one-kilometer-long white banner as part of a declaration opposing LGBT community. Organizers also pledged to take action against LGBT individuals through customary law and called for them to be “eradicated“ or expelled from the Minangkabau land.
Society

Outrage as trans women targeted in mob violence

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Beaten-down Indonesian stocks feel the love as AI rally cools
Academia

Asian bishops assembly: Building bridges of dialogue for humanity, justice
Academia

Development economics for an age of upheaval
Parenting

When divorce leaves child support only on paper
Academia

Still a mystery: Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?
Asia & Pacific

Singapore rallies behind multilateralism to brace against transboundary haze
Americas

Indonesia's ‘balanced’ response signals quiet pushback on US far-left terrorism push
Academia

Why the President should stop acting as foreign minister
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Still a mystery: Where is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.