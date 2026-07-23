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World Cup 2026: Intelligence, truth, achievement and public perception

The World Cup offers far more than sporting entertainment; it offers a mirror through which humanity may examine itself.

I Ketut Suardana (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-07-22T11:30:31+07:00

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An Argentina supporter reacts during the public screening of the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. An Argentina supporter reacts during the public screening of the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. (JP/Nur Janti)

T

he FIFA World Cup 2026 has once again demonstrated that soccer has transcended the boundaries of sport. It has evolved into a universal language of humanity, a global stage where intelligence, strategy, emotion, nationalism, economics, media, politics and moral responsibility converge. In a single match, billions of people celebrate, weep, hope, admire and sometimes condemn.

The road to the final between Argentina and Spain became one of the defining moments of the tournament. Yet beyond the beauty of soccer itself, countless narratives emerged across the global public sphere. Many praised tactical brilliance, technical excellence and the mentality of champions. Others questioned refereeing decisions, media influence, political interests and even circulated conspiracy theories through social media.

This illustrates one of the defining characteristics of the digital age: achievement is no longer judged solely by performance on the field. It is equally shaped by public perception.

This leads us to a deeper philosophical question. What is the relationship between intelligence, truth, achievement and public perception?

The World Cup offers far more than sporting entertainment; it offers a mirror through which humanity may examine itself.

Great achievement is rarely accidental. Modern soccer is a sophisticated expression of human intelligence. Intelligence is no longer merely measured by intellectual capacity but by the ability to anticipate situations, understand space, make correct decisions within fractions of a second, regulate emotion under pressure and transform uncertainty into opportunity.

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Championship teams do not reach the highest stage merely because they possess gifted players. They succeed because they unite individual brilliance into collective intelligence. Coaches interpret the rhythm of the match, players understand one another intuitively and every movement becomes part of a larger strategic harmony.

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