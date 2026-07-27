TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

IBSA offers Indonesia a stronger Global South role

This diplomatic moment offers a second opportunity built on the India-Indonesia relationship: closer cooperation with the India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum, or IBSA.

Piyush Verma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Washington DC
Mon, July 27, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T18:20:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto, waves to students during a welcoming ceremony on July 7 upon their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto, waves to students during a welcoming ceremony on July 7 upon their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

W

hen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Jakarta on July 8, he left behind the densest package of India-Indonesia agreements in years — spanning critical minerals and rare earths, solar energy, green hydrogen, bioenergy and civil nuclear cooperation. 

The visit capped 18 months of unusual diplomatic momentum: President Prabowo Subianto's Republic Day visit to New Delhi in January 2025, the first foreign ministers' Joint Commission Meeting in four years this June and now the first bilateral summit between the two leaders.

The strategic rationale is strong on both sides. Indonesia holds the world's largest nickel reserves and accounts for more than half of global production, but its refining sector is dominated by a single foreign partner; India offers diversification and a vast market for battery materials. India, meanwhile, added roughly 26 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2026 and has built digital public infrastructure at continental scale, while Indonesia's solar fleet remains modest despite its equatorial potential. The rare-earths memorandum, the SAIL–Krakatau Steel joint venture and the clean-energy commitments in the joint statement all point in the right direction.

The bilateral agenda deserves the momentum it has. At the same time, the scale of Indonesia’s energy transition calls for a wider circle of partners with similar development realities. The Just Energy Transition Partnership, launched with a US$20 billion pledge at the Bali G20 in 2022, demonstrated Indonesia's ability to mobilize international support. 

But delivery has lagged: the United States has stepped back, only about $3.1 billion of the enlarged $21.4 billion pledge has been approved, early coal retirements have yet to begin, and renewables supplied around 18 percent of electricity generation in April 2026. 

The lesson is not that international finance has failed, but that no single financing platform, however well-intentioned, can carry a transition of this scale. Indonesia is right to widen its options.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This diplomatic moment therefore offers a second opportunity built on the India-Indonesia relationship: closer cooperation with the India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum, or IBSA. The promise is not another large pledge, but a different model of partnership among peers that have built solar programs, biofuel economies and digital public infrastructure at scale.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

Many scuba divers don’t realize they damage reefs

IBSA offers Indonesia a stronger Global South role

Megawati and her struggle for democracy

Southeast Asia must make healthy diets affordable

Japan-ASEAN: Navigating our future, together

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in Opinion

 View more
Under investigation: Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives a testimony on May 18 during the e-ID hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
Academia

When PM Wong forgot to bring much-awaited ‘oleh oleh’ to Prabowo
Tourists free dive at a coral reef on Dec. 28, 2025, at the Oluhuta Paradise tourist attraction in Bone Bolango regency, Gorontalo.
Academia

Many scuba divers don’t realize they damage reefs
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto, waves to students during a welcoming ceremony on July 7 upon their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Academia

IBSA offers Indonesia a stronger Global South role

Highlight
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo
Economy

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) gestures as he arrives for a group photo session, while (from left to right) Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Maseen Bolkiah, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn react during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the United States on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN's 'flash point'
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta on July 23, 2026. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy.
Archipelago

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pos Indonesia settles overdue bond payment
Economy

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out
Academia

When PM Wong forgot to bring much-awaited ‘oleh oleh’ to Prabowo
Europe

France, Spain battle 'monster' wildfires with more heat on the way
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it will halt strikes as long as US bombing pause holds
Academia

Many scuba divers don’t realize they damage reefs
Archipelago

Government repairs Central Java school after striking image
Asia & Pacific

Changing global order puts ASEAN's relevance to the test
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

IBSA offers Indonesia a stronger Global South role

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.