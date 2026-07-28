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IDX recovery is encouraging, but the real test lies ahead

The IDX Composite index is building momentum, but without regulatory predictability and solid earnings, the current upswing risks running out of steam.

Edi Permadi (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T22:26:01+07:00

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An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026. An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he recent rebound in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index has injected a degree of optimism into Indonesian financial markets. After spending much of the year under pressure from global uncertainty, a weaker rupiah and concerns over capital outflows, the benchmark index has climbed back above the 6,200 level and continues to build momentum.

The market’s advance has been supported by improving risk sentiment, Indonesia retaining investment-grade status and expectations that domestic economic growth will remain resilient. Yet, investors should be careful not to mistake a relief rally for the beginning of a sustained bull market.

The latest upswing is encouraging, but whether it can evolve into a longer-term trend will depend on four key factors: Bank Indonesia’s (BI) policy direction, foreign fund flows, rupiah stability and corporate earnings performance. Together, these variables will determine whether the market’s recovery is merely cyclical or fundamentally sustainable.

The first and perhaps most immediate variable is monetary policy. Investors are closely watching BI’s response to a challenging environment in which it must balance economic growth against currency stability. Recent rate increases were designed primarily to defend the rupiah and preserve financial stability amid external pressures.

While those measures have helped reassure investors, tighter monetary conditions also carry costs, including slower credit expansion and higher borrowing expenses for businesses and consumers. The market would likely welcome signals that the central bank is approaching the end of its tightening cycle. Such a pivot could trigger a rerating of interest-rate-sensitive sectors, including banking, property and consumer discretionary stocks.

However, policymakers remain constrained by global developments. Any renewed strength in the United States dollar, elevated global interest rates or unexpected inflationary pressures could force BI to maintain a cautious stance.

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The second factor is foreign participation. Historically, major IDX rallies have not been driven solely by domestic investors; the most durable market advances occur when international funds view Indonesia as an attractive destination relative to other emerging markets.

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