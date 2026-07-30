When identity becomes a security threat, and citizenship conditional

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Democracy does not require citizens to think alike. But it requires something more fundamental: disagreement cannot become a justification for denying equal citizenship.
he growing hostility toward transgender Indonesians and the broader LGBT community is often farmed as a debate about morality, culture or social values. In a plural society, disagreement is inevitable. Indonesians will continue to hold different religious, cultural and moral perspectives. Democracy does not require citizens to think alike. But it requires something more fundamental: disagreement cannot become a justification for denying equal citizenship.
The concern today is not simply that prejudice exists, but when it becomes embedded in public institutions, policies and official narratives. Recent harassment against LGBT students in Indonesia, restrictions on discussions on gender and sexuality and hostile public rhetoric, show that stigma is no longer confined to private beliefs; it is shaping whose identities are recognized as legitimate.
For Indonesian transgender women in particular, this is not an abstract concern. In the last 20 years, civil society organizations have documented persistent patterns of harassment, arbitrary raids, discrimination and violence. Public humiliation, physical abuse and mob attacks demonstrate how social stigma can translate into violations of dignity, bodily integrity and personal security.
These are not merely expressions of social disagreement. They raise fundamental human rights concerns. The most troubling development, however, is the emergence of a national security narrative around LGBT issues.
Indonesia’s inclusion of the “promotion of LGBT culture” as a non-military threat in its national defense policy marks a significant shift in how the sate defines security. The government has argued that the policy does not criminalize LGBT individuals. That clarification matters. Yet the deeper concern is the political meaning of placing an identity-based social issue within a national defense framework.
A modern security doctrine must distinguish between genuine threats to the state and differences within society. Indonesia faces serious security challenges, including terrorism, transnational crime, corruption, environmental destruction, cyber threats and digital manipulation. These are issues that directly affect national resilience and human security.
But expanding the concept of security cannot mean treating social identities as threats. Communities that do not endanger sovereignty, public safety or social stability should not become objects of state suspicion. A democratic security framework requires clear boundaries. Without them, the language of threat can transform citizens from rights holders into subjects of regulation and control.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.