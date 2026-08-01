Journalism is not a crime

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The press exists to fulfill the wholly democratic role of providing checks and balances.
e regret President Prabowo Subianto’s statement of accusing journalists, analysts and civil society groups as traitors serving foreign interests by invoking the colonial-era term “Londo ireng” (black Dutchman). This is an insult to the profession of journalism as well as the work of analysts and activists.
The President delivered a speech at the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta on July 23, during which he accused some journalists as “Londo ireng” working against the country’s interests. Prabowo was reported to be furious with a front page photo published by Kompas daily depicting students consuming free meals in front of a run-down school building.
Coming from the head of state, this could set a bad precedent.
As part of our vocation, journalists criticize the government for the sake of the state and the nation. As the fourth pillar of democracy, we are doing our best to keep checks and balances alive.
The biting mockery of journalists comes as the national press is struggling in the face of escalating violence, intimidation and threats of widespread layoffs amid what industry groups call “rising authoritarianism” that is undermining press freedom and sustainability in the country.
In the same speech, Prabowo said: “We are a democracy. We are not against criticism.”
We wholeheartedly concur. The press, which is part of civil society, is not afraid to provide constructive criticism and at the same time, is open to criticism, though not ones delivered in foul, racist language.
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