The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Malaysia cloud-seeding assist tests Indonesia’s limits as haze crosses borders

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia can fight fires. It must govern climate risk, too

The 2026 forest and land fires reveal a paradox: Indonesia can mobilize after ignition, but climate justice depends on institutions that govern risk before smoke appears.

Muhamad Faliq Ramadan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
The Ampera Bridge sits shrouded in haze from wildfires on Aug. 23 in Palembang, South Sumatra. The Ampera Bridge sits shrouded in haze from wildfires on Aug. 23 in Palembang, South Sumatra. (REUTERS/Abriansyah Liberto)

I

ndonesia is once again battling severe fires amid a punishing dry season. On Aug. 24, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that El Niño had reached peak intensity. By Aug. 20, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) had logged 1,487 hotspots across Kalimantan alone, with blazes flaring from Papua across the archipelago and drought warnings blanketing East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Kalimantan and Papua.

These numbers are alarming, but they point past the real issue: If Indonesia can mobilize water-bombing helicopters, cloud seeding, police, military units and thousands of emergency responders once a blaze breaks out, why does a predictable climate hazard keep spiraling into a national crisis?

Framing the problem this way avoids a common analytical trap. Climate change does not spark every blaze, nor does El Niño erase human agency. While climate stress raises the odds and severity of burning, governance determines vulnerability—deciding which landscapes are restored and protected, and which are left neglected.

The core issue is not an absence of state capacity. The 2026 response proves the opposite: Government agencies have deployed aircraft, ground crews, weather modification operations and extensive field personnel across Kalimantan.

The capacity clearly exists; the problem is its timing. The state flexes its muscle after the smoke appears, yet fades during the quiet months and years when zoning decisions, water management, restoration funding and regulatory enforcement actually determine whether a landscape turns into a tinderbox.

This is precisely where wildfire intersects with climate justice. Climate justice is not simply about who gets disaster relief. It is about who holds the power to create risk, who has the resources to mitigate it, and who ends up paying the price in lost health, disrupted schooling and destroyed livelihoods when prevention fails.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Scholars have flagged these structural shortcomings for years. A 2020 study in Global Environmental Change reviewed 60 peat-fire interventions across Indonesia and found that most leaned heavily on rigid regulatory edicts while failing to target high-risk periods and major landholders. The takeaway is sobering: a government can draft endless regulations without ever changing the conditions that fuel fires.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Why El Niño isn’t the sole culprit of forest fires

Growing regional discontent

Kalimantan fires rage as response lags

Indonesia is buying defense. It should also buy reach

Protesters torch government buildings in Central Papua over village funding cuts

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Opinion

 View more
The Ampera Bridge sits shrouded in haze from wildfires on Aug. 23 in Palembang, South Sumatra.
Academia

Indonesia can fight fires. It must govern climate risk, too
A silhouette of participants attempting to reach the top of a greased pole on Aug. 17, 2026, during an annual traditional pole-climbing competition held to mark Indonesia’s Independence Day in the Cilincing area of North Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: When Independence Day meets a nation’s discontent
A group of ‘ojol’ (online motorcycle transportation drivers) distributes boxes of supplies donated by the public at a drop-off point outside the Senalayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2026, ahead of a planned protest on Aug. 27.
Academia

When the state rolls back reform promises, from Sabang to Merauke

Highlight
A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed on fire and emits haze on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry.
Society

Pressure piles on Indonesia to contain wildfire haze
Pekerja menyusun tandan buah segar (TBS) kelapa sawit di atas truk di Topoyo, Kabupaten Mamuju Tengah, Sulawesi Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Gabungan Pengusaha Kelapa Sawit Indonesia (Gapki) mencata produksi minyak sawit mentah (CPO) hingga Agustus 2025 mencapai 35,65 juta ton atau naik 13 persen dibandingkan periode yang sama tahun lalu sebesar 34,522 juta ton. ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Tado/nz. Workers arrange fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm on a truck in Topoyo, Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production by August 2025 reaching 35.65 million tons, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year of 34.522 million tons.
Editorial

Clarity on DSI urgent
Interim Governor of Indonesia's Central Bank Destry Damayanti, arrives at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2026.
Regulations

Destry promises 'same soul' at BI should she get the job

The Latest

 View more
Politics

West Java governor’s political future in spotlight amid party-switch rumors
Society

Ex-foreign minister Retno becomes one of first SUAR award recipients
Academia

Indonesia can fight fires. It must govern climate risk, too
Opinion

Analysis: When Independence Day meets a nation’s discontent
Academia

When the state rolls back reform promises, from Sabang to Merauke
Politics

Pati protesters to bring antigraft demands to Jakarta
Regulations

Cooperatives financing raises concerns over SOE banks, fiscal risks
Society

Pressure piles on Indonesia to contain wildfire haze
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia can fight fires. It must govern climate risk, too

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.