The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: 2027 budget sticks to growth agenda despite headwinds

Adv Account (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarata for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. (Reuters/Stringer) President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarata for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. (Reuters/Stringer) (Reuters/Stringer)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has unveiled the government’s proposed state budget for the 2027 fiscal year, outlining another substantial expansion in government spending ahead of Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day. Government expenditure is set to rise to Rp 4,097.2 trillion (US$230.4 billion), from Rp 3,842.7 trillion in this year’s state budget, while state revenue is targeted at Rp 3,426 trillion, compared with Rp 3,153.6 trillion this year. The government is also targeting 6 percent economic growth in 2027, reinforcing Prabowo’s longstanding commitment to using government-led initiatives to accelerate growth.

The proposed budget suggests that Prabowo is staying on the same policy trajectory despite the rocky year his administration has faced. Several of his flagship initiatives have encountered significant roadblocks, while others have had to be scaled back from their original ambitions. The free nutritious meal program, for instance, has faced challenges in its rollout, with its 2026 budget subsequently cut from the Rp 335 trillion initially allocated to Rp 268 trillion and then again to Rp 229 trillion. Following Prabowo’s speech, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa gave a rough estimate that around Rp 240 trillion would be allocated to the program under the 2027 budget, still well below its original 2026 allocation.

Meanwhile, the Red and White Cooperatives program has encountered its own financing problems. After many cooperatives were found to be unable to repay their debts, the government decided to use the state budget to repay around Rp 240 trillion in cooperatives loans to state-owned banks over six years starting in September this year, covering both principal and interest.

Yet these setbacks do not appear to have prompted a broader retreat from Prabowo’s growth agenda. Instead, the 2027 budget suggests that the administration remains committed to using expanded government spending and its flagship programs as key drivers of economic growth.

To fuel this expansion, the government is projecting a substantial increase in revenue. Tax revenue is targeted at Rp 2,908 trillion in 2027, representing a 10.5 percent increase from the Rp 2,631.4 trillion outlook for 2026. Finance Minister Purbaya has expressed confidence that the target can be achieved, pointing to a roughly 30 percent year-on-year increase in tax revenue recorded in August as evidence that strong revenue growth can be sustained into 2027. He argued that the recent increase demonstrated the government’s ability to steadily expand revenue collection, although whether this pace can be maintained over a full year remains to be seen.

At the same time, the government is projecting a narrower fiscal deficit in 2027, targeting 2.4 percent of GDP compared with the 2.68 percent deficit set in the 2026 budget. Purbaya presented the lower deficit, alongside the higher revenue target, as evidence of the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The combination of stronger revenue growth and a smaller deficit is therefore being used to frame the 2027 budget as fiscally prudent, even as government expenditure continues to expand.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A key concern, however, lies in the assumptions underpinning the 2027 budget. The government is basing its calculations on a rupiah exchange rate of 17,500 per United States dollar, already weaker than the Rp 17,844 per dollar rate recorded on Aug. 19. It is also assuming an Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) of $75 per barrel, despite the ICP reaching $81.68 per barrel in July and peaking at $102.26 per barrel in March this year.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Related Article

Analysis: 2027 budget sticks to growth agenda despite headwinds

Analysis: When Independence Day meets a nation’s discontent

Analysis: Rosy labor figures conceal deeper cracks

Indonesia is buying defense. It should also buy reach

Analysis: Ex-top prosecutor's exit strategy feels like political theatre

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

More in Opinion

 View more
A fireman extinguishes a peatland fire on Aug. 24, 2026, in Kampar regency, Riau. The Riau provincial administration and other agencies reduced the area affected by forest and land fires from about 16,000 to 900 hectares between January and August 2026.
Academia

Breaking the vicious cycle of forest fires and haze
People visit the Dolly Parton exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, the United States, on Aug. 26, 2026.
Academia

Why Dolly Parton was one of America’s greatest
Children defy the heat as they play on the rail tracks on July 15, 2022, in a low-income area in Pejompongan, Central Jakarta.
Academia

Can Indonesia build trust in its welfare data?

Highlight
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish wildfire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on Aug. 26, 2026. Around 7,600 hectares of land have been burned across the province between January and late July, according to data from the Forestry Ministry.
Society

Forestry reform critical as wildfires threatens health, ecosystems
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defence Minister Dong Jun stand for a photo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on the day of a “2+2“ meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia August 21, 2026.
Editorial

When 2+2 is more than 4
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono (second right) pose with Australia Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the 10th foreign and defense ministers meeting in Melbourne on August 26, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Deeper Indonesia-Australia cooperation to secure Indo-Pacific

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Breaking the vicious cycle of forest fires and haze
Politics

Prabowo highlights NU’s role in maintaining national stability
Entertainment

LaLaLa Festival 2026: The art of finding something you didn’t come for
Asia & Pacific

Death toll nears 400, rescuers search for 1,400 missing after Nepal-Tibet floods
Academia

Why Dolly Parton was one of America’s greatest
Academia

Can Indonesia build trust in its welfare data?
Asia & Pacific

Deeper Indonesia-Australia cooperation to secure Indo-Pacific
Politics

Jokowi loyalist Budi Arie apologizes for 'early election' remarks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: 2027 budget sticks to growth agenda despite headwinds

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.