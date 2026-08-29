The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
From Pati to Senayan, protesters take aim at corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Growing regional discontent
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
From Pati to Senayan, protesters take aim at corruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Wildfires: All hands on deck

As Indonesia's catastrophic wildfires choke the wider region yet again, the real culprit isn't the unusually prolonged dry weather but the corporate impunity and lax governance fueling the flames.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 29, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Smoke billows from burning peatland on Aug. 26, 2026, obscuring an adjacent oil palm plantation in East Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi. Smoke billows from burning peatland on Aug. 26, 2026, obscuring an adjacent oil palm plantation in East Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi. (Antara/Wahdi Septiawan)

W

arnings about widespread forest and peatland fires during a supercharged dry season due to a "Godzilla" El Nino have apparently fallen on deaf ears. Large parts of the country are now engulfed in flames, harming not only local residents but also communities in neighboring countries.

This year’s wildfires are deemed worse than those during the last two El Nino cycles that also brought prolonged drought to the archipelago.

As of late June, the Forestry Ministry reported around 107,000 hectares of forest and peatland were burned, nearly double the areas affected during the 2018 and 2023 El Ninos. By late July, that figure had spiked to 202,000 ha.

A year after Affan: The anger that stayed

From The Weekender

A year after Affan: The anger that stayed

Read on The Weekender

The extensive fires have generated thick haze affecting more than 3 million people in the region, including neighboring Malaysia, forcing school closures and prompting health authorities to warn the public against outdoor activities due to hazardous air quality.

El Nino is often blamed for these disasters, but the weather phenomenon merely increases the risk of fire. Human activity is what usually ignites the flames, which then spread quickly in parched conditions that authorities are overwhelmed.

Environmental groups point to satellite data showing several fires originating inside commercial concessions, including oil palm plantations. They accuse companies of deliberately burning forests and peatlands to clear them for cultivating monoculture crops.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Environmentalists also criticize weak forest governance for allowing these harmful, outdated practices to continue despite numerous regulations banning commercial land clearance by burning.

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent

Related Article

Pressure piles on Indonesia to contain wildfire haze

When diplomatic neutrality meets defense network warfare

The missing middle: A path for Indonesia's tobacco value chain

Prabowo cuts more than $2 billion in free meal budget

Ministry’s partnership with CMA, WCS helps protect wildlife

Popular

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Growing regional discontent

Growing regional discontent

More in Opinion

 View more
Smoke and flames rise from a wildfire burning in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on Aug. 13, 2026.
Academia

How state budget fuels more land and ecological conflicts

Locked out: Hundreds of people crowd the gate of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2026, during a mass demonstration that demanded passage of the long-delayed asset forfeiture bill and tougher punishment for corruptors.
Academia

The Aug. 27 demonstrations: From the streets to the MPR?
Opening stage: A participant takes a photo in front of a banner for the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama National Congress (Muktamar NU) on Aug. 27, 2026, after the five-day conference opened at Untung Suropati Field in the sprawling complex of Pondok Pesantren Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas, an Islamic boarding school in Jombang regency, East Java
Academia

Watching the 35th NU congress from the diaspora

Highlight
Participants of the 35th Nahdlatul Ulama national congress (Muktamar) interrupt the first plenary session of the event at the Tambakberas 'pesantren' Islamic boarding school in Jombang, East Java on Aug. 28, 2026. The plenary session was suspended due to a wave of interruptions from attending participants.
Politics

NU leadership race tests strength to distance itself from Jakarta
Smoke billows from the burning swath of peatland located next to an oil palm plantation in East Tanjung Jabung regency, Jambi on Aug. 26, 2026. Joint team comprising military, police, forest firefighter and other institutions have been working to extinguish the forest and land fire in the area since Aug. 25.
Editorial

Wildfires: All hands on deck
There goes my land: Imam Taufik, a coconut grower in Kuala Selat, Indragiri Hilir, Riau, points on July 26, 2023 to the land that used to be his coconut plantation. He has lost six plantations because of coastal erosion and seawater intrusion following mangrove deforestation.
Archipelago

Illegal logging persists in Riau as wildfires sweep province

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Why Indonesia is betting on Infantino
Archipelago

Australian man arrested for alleged public sex act in Bali
Sports

Indonesia’s U-16 girls gain ground toward future development
Archipelago

Illegal logging persists in Riau as wildfires sweep province
Opinion

Analysis: PPHN Prabowo's green light for Soeharto's ghost
Politics

Jakarta deadly unrest prompts calls to probe alleged mobilizers
Politics

NU leadership race tests strength to distance itself from Jakarta
Editorial

Wildfires: All hands on deck
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Wildfires: All hands on deck

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.