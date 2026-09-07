The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Sowing division: When the state pits citizens against citizens

When a government outsources repression to street militias, it isn't preserving order; it is waging a reckless, authoritarian war against its own people.

Usman Hamid (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Riot police are deployed outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2026, during a protest against government policies that also called for harsher penalties against corrupters. Riot police are deployed outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2026, during a protest against government policies that also called for harsher penalties against corrupters. (Reuters/Claudio Pramana)

L

ate into the night on Aug. 27 and stretching into the early hours of Aug. 28, a chillingly familiar scene unfolded on the streets of Jakarta: A mob wearing white headbands and armed with makeshift weapons, including bamboo poles, moved in with force to violently scatter an ongoing demonstration. The protesters had assembled peacefully since midday, exercising their civic rights to challenge controversial policies like the free nutritious meal program while demanding that lawmakers finally pass the long-stalled asset forfeiture bill.

For anyone who lived through the democratic transition of 1998, the sight immediately triggered a sense of déjà vu.

The sudden appearance of this counter-mob unmistakably mirrored the dark legacy of Pam Swakarsa, the civilian militia organized by security elites during the final convulsions of the New Order. Back then, state-backed vigilantes routinely provoked violent clashes at critical flash points, from the historic grounds of the Proclamation Monument to the steps of the House of Representatives complex.

This pattern exemplifies the "authoritarian divide", a deliberate strategy designed to fracture the vertical relationship between citizens and the state by converting it into a vicious, horizontal conflict among citizens.

The violence on Aug. 28 was no spontaneous street brawl. Rather, it represented a classic instrument of authoritarian contention management, which operates across three distinct phases.

First, the regime works to systematically stigmatize legitimate dissent. Official rhetoric reframes critical voices as dividers of the nation or obstacles to national development, painting civic opposition to government policy as an attack on the broader public interest. In the name of national unity, political disagreement is stripped of its constitutional legitimacy, depoliticized and recast as an acute security threat.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Second, the state mobilizes its proxies. These can range from partisan loyalists to informal civilian groups and aggressive mass organizations (ormas). During the late-night rally on Aug. 28, credible evidence pointed to dozens of organized actors operating as an armed counterdemonstration, brandishing batons and wooden clubs.

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Related Article

Look East for lessons in democratic resistance

No leader, no ideology: Indonesia’s new terror threat

Wave of vigilante killings sparks calls for stronger law enforcement

Langkat residents grateful after KPK arrests regent

Fixing a broken food program

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia

Navy intercepts eight Indonesians, eight Bangladeshis arriving from Malaysia
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

More in Opinion

 View more
Oil tankers unload imported crude oil at the at the crude oil terminal of in Qingdao port, in China’s eastern Shandong province on July 16, 2026.
Academia

Why oil importers are learning to live with longer trade routes
A firefighter from the Banjar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) douses a peatland fire on Sept. 2, 2026, in Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

What a record‑shattering El Niño means for the world’s weather
Indonesian seafarers line up for immigration clearance following their arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on June 16, 2021.
Academia

From Vladivostok to Gunungkidul: Indonesia must export skills, not just workers

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T
Jakarta

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Activists gathered in front of the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to submit an official memorandum calling for transparency and corporate accountability across borders on Sept. 4,2026. Air quality in Malaysia deteriorated further from Sept. 1, as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drove up respiratory complaints and sent residents scrambling for protective masks.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia vows to work with ASEAN members on haze

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases
Environment

Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says
Regulations

Govt to trial direct cash aid transfers in 2027
Asia & Pacific

Asia News Network releases new e-book, Asia’s Hidden Heritage Treasures
Europe

Germany's Merz under pressure from far-right election triumph
Economy

The round trip under BRI: how Indonesia and Hong Kong now grow off each other
Economy

El Niño-driven river levels drop hampers coal barging from Kalimantan
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak district though air quality still poor
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sowing division: When the state pits citizens against citizens

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.