The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Strength begins at home

As fires rage and geopolitical tests loom, Indonesians are waiting for the President to make good on his word: that real strength begins at home.

Editorial board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 22, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the New Delhi venue hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on Sept. 12, 2026, in this photo provided by Russia’s state news agency Sputnik. (AFP/pool/Alexander Kazakov) President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the New Delhi venue hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on Sept. 12, 2026, in this photo provided by Russia’s state news agency Sputnik. (AFP/pool/Alexander Kazakov) (AFP/Pool/Alexander Kazakov)

S

peaking at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, President Prabowo Subianto addressed criticism over his frequent overseas trips by reassuring the nation of a fundamental truth: Indonesia’s standing on the world stage is determined not by miles flown but by the bedrock of its domestic economic, political and security strength.

"Strength always begins at home with our people: with our ability to feed our people, to secure the energy they need, to educate our children and to give them the opportunity to prosper," Prabowo said.

He also made a point in calling for BRICS leaders to forge tangible cooperation on food, energy and education; areas critical to a bloc representing half of humanity and a commanding share of global output.

Yet public goodwill comes with a caveat: Indonesians expect real dividends, and they expect them soon.

While BRICS does not produce binding declarations and many of its members, Indonesia included, maintain diverse multilateral ties, the forum offers Jakarta a vital lever. It is a stage to advance national priorities and prove that the republic is far more than a lucrative consumer market for foreign powers.

The same calculus applies to every multilateral body the country joins. In the end, the only metric that matters is whether these memberships deliver material economic gains. In an era of fractured global order where nations ruthlessly prioritize their own security and economic interests, Indonesia must act with far greater resolve and strategic discipline.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Just five days after returning from New Delhi, the President announced he would skip next week’s United Nations General Assembly, an arena he addressed last year, dispatching Foreign Minister Sugiono in his stead. The move was a welcome signal that the administration is responsive to domestic sentiment.

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Related Article

BRICS seeks to give the Global South a bigger voice

The shield, the weapon, the decoy: Indonesia’s architecture of elite protection

Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order

US, China drills put Indonesia’s non-aligned foreign policy in focus

Making democracies work for the betterment of youth

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the New Delhi venue hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on Sept. 12, 2026, in this photo provided by Russia’s state news agency Sputnik. (AFP/pool/Alexander Kazakov)
Editorial

Strength begins at home
A woman takes a photo of an electronic display showing negative movements across the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index on Feb. 2, 2026, at the bourse’s South Jakarta headquarters.
Academia

Which ASEAN equity laggards could soon become leaders?
A Manggala Agni forest firefighter struggles to extinguish a forest and land fire in Rambutan village, Ogan Ilir regency, South Sumatra, on Sept. 12, 2026.
Academia

Why Indonesians feel increasingly bitter today

Highlight
The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 21, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Protester Supriyono (C), also known as Botok, delivers a speech during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corruptors outside the Parliament building in Jakarta on August 27, 2026.
Academia

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
President Prabowo Subianto (fourth right) walks along Darussalam Gontor Modern Islamic boarding school leader Hasan Abdullah Sahal (fifth right) after a speech at Gontor’s centennial celebration in Ponorogo, East Java on September 19, 2026.
Politics

Gontor leader’s blunt remarks highlight ‘pesantren’ political independence

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Indian arrested for smuggling gold bars to Thailand via N. Sumatra airport
Editorial

Strength begins at home
Jakarta

New York offers Jakarta assistance on municipal bond plan
Americas

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Companies

Singapore’s BDx launches 640MW data center project in West Java
Economy

EV two-wheeler sales slump as incentive hangs in limbo, industry warns
Economy

Higher for longer, tighter for banks
Sports

Why WTGL is arriving at the right time for women’s golf
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Strength begins at home

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.