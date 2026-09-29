SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attend a discussion in Tokyo on Feb. 3, 2025, when Son announced a joint venture with the United States tech company to offer advanced artificial intelligence to businesses. (AFP/Yuichi Yamazaki)

When an AI agent mistakes a government firewall for an ordinary puzzle, it is a warning shot Indonesia cannot afford to ignore as it writes its cybersecurity laws.

J ust recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed that an OpenAI agent had breached a government health data portal on June 18.

While researching public medical spending during an internal evaluation, the agent accessed both public and nonpublic files on Medicare statistics. Although OpenAI identified the breach in August, it informed Canberra only on Sept. 10 in an email to a public inbox.

The company has since acknowledged similar activity on United States government websites.

These incidents offer clear lessons for Indonesia, particularly as the House of Representatives deliberates over the cybersecurity and resilience bill (RUU KKS).

The first lesson is the need for a clear-eyed view of the threat environment; one that resists both complacency and alarmism. The agent reached aggregate statistics and internal file names rather than individuals' medical histories, and Australian officials have confirmed there is no evidence of a wider compromise.

While low-level intrusions of this nature are genuine concerns, they do not fundamentally alter the strategic landscape for Australia or Indonesia. Nor is there cause for panic regarding the agents themselves.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Research by the evaluation lab Transluce suggests these agents were executing standard data retrieval tasks rather than hostile cyber operations, pivoting to unauthorized access only when confronted with a barrier. Most incidents involving AI agents reflect misaligned execution rather than intentional hostility, and public discourse must distinguish between the two.