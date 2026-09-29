The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Millennium Prize proof shows why AI governance can't wait

When AI outthinks the world’s elite mathematicians in under four days, it shatters the myth that human expertise is untouchable, at the same time warning policymakers that regulating machines can no longer wait until tomorrow.

Agus Hasan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Oslo
Tue, September 29, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
The logo of United States artificial intelligence company OpenAI is displayed on Sept. 17 during Dreamforce 2026, the annual technology conference of American software firm Salesforce, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. The logo of United States artificial intelligence company OpenAI is displayed on Sept. 17 during Dreamforce 2026, the annual technology conference of American software firm Salesforce, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

O

penAI recently announced something that would have sounded like science fiction a few years ago: An internal model, directing roughly 10,000 AI agents over 88 hours, produced a proof that fluid motion described by the Navier-Stokes equations can break down in finite time, reaching infinite speed from a smooth start.

The question had stood open for some 90 years and is one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute, each carrying a US$1 million reward.

The claim deserves care rather than awe. The Clay institute still lists the problem as unsolved, and OpenAI says it will not claim the prize. What is verifiable is that the argument was formalized in Lean, a proof-checking language, and published openly, so anyone can run the check. To the company's credit, the mathematics does not rest on trusting a corporate announcement.

The conduct around it is another matter, and here the story turns ethical. Two mathematicians, Levent Alpoge and Tristan Buckmaster, had been working on a related version of the problem using a rival firm's models. OpenAI redirected its resources to Navier-Stokes on Sept. 1 after hearing rumors of their result.

Buckmaster has since suggested that OpenAI's agents may have benefited from the work he and Alpoge did on the company’s systems. OpenAI now credits the pair for concurrent work, but who did what remains contested.

That dispute is a small instance of a larger imbalance. These models are trained on the published corpus of mathematics: papers and proofs that generations of researchers produced without payment, on the understanding that the work would circulate as a common.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Artificial intelligence labs now use that inheritance to compete with the people who built it, on timelines they cannot match. No consent was sought, no credit is structurally owed, no value flows back. Whatever one thinks of the science, that is an extractive relationship, and regulation has barely begun to touch it.

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Related Article

Learning first

OpenAI pushes for mandatory national AI safety rules

Less testing was a choice, so is the future

Data-center reality check could slam brakes on AI earnings boom

Why Indonesia needs an accountable developmental state

Popular

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks

More in Opinion

 View more
Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Academia

The un-ordered UN order
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attend a discussion in Tokyo on Feb. 3, 2025, when Son announced a joint venture with the United States tech company to offer advanced artificial intelligence to businesses.
Academia

Lessons Indonesia can learn from the recent OpenAI agent breaches
The logo of United States artificial intelligence company OpenAI is displayed on Sept. 17 during Dreamforce 2026, the annual technology conference of American software firm Salesforce, at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.
Academia

The Millennium Prize proof shows why AI governance can't wait

Highlight
An aerial view shows a fire burning shrubs on peatland in Cot Seumeureng village, Samatiga district, West Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Sunday, July 19, 2026. Wildfires have returned to the area, with authorities suspecting the blaze was caused by land clearing through burning.
Politics

Peatland agency revival tests commitment to curb unchecked conversion
A pulmonologist (right) checks the condition of a pneumonia patient at the Bhayangkara Anton Soedjarwo Hospital in Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Aug. 28, 2026.
Editorial

Justice in the choking haze
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global investment firm MSCI raised concerns about free float and trading transparency.
Markets

Stocks plunge as IDX lowers minimum price cap

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The un-ordered UN order
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia starts sending Myanmar migrants home
Archipelago

Gowa regent named graft suspect amid impeachment motion
Middle East and Africa

US, Iran separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war
Academia

Lessons Indonesia can learn from the recent OpenAI agent breaches
Politics

Civil servant death renews scrutiny of military reserve program
Companies

Certification of Boeing 737 MAX delayed by software bug
Politics

Law revision must prioritize competitive elections, forum says

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Millennium Prize proof shows why AI governance can't wait

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.