A Trump-Xi AI hotline is not governance. ASEAN must build its own

United States President Donald Trump (center right) salutes after a B1 bomber flyby on Sept. 23, 2026, while welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

A bilateral AI hotline between Washington and Beijing will manage the superpower crises, but it won’t save Southeast Asia from the collateral damage of frontier tech.

T he most consequential artificial intelligence outcome of the recent Donald Trump-Xi Jinping summit was not governance. It was crisis communication.

Washington and Beijing agreed to establish regular bilateral dialogues on what they now officially designate “Super Intelligence”, alongside an emergency channel for serious AI-related incidents. The next exchange is expected by next month.

While these are prudent first steps, they establish neither shared standards nor reporting thresholds nor binding restraints. ASEAN should register that distinction immediately.

Southeast Asia is poised to deploy frontier systems built by American and Chinese tech champions across its finance, logistics, public administration and critical infrastructure. Yet the region has no seat at this bilateral table and suffers from starkly uneven domestic capacity to evaluate advanced models. A superpower hotline cannot substitute for regional operational safeguards.

The summit was followed days later by a complementary development: President Trump convened leaders from six major American firms, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta, xAI and Nvidia, to sign a voluntary White House accord on frontier model safety. Though functionally separate from the diplomatic summit, the industry pact completes an emerging superpower consensus: accelerate, audit and communicate, but do not constrain.

Terminology should not obscure reality. Superintelligence formally describes a hypothetical architecture surpassing human capabilities across virtually all economically and intellectually consequential tasks. It does not exist today.

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Trump’s broad “Super Intelligence” moniker merely offers Washington and Beijing political cover to address extreme cyber, biological and loss-of-control hazards without locking themselves into rigorous technical definitions.