The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

UNGA High-level Week: Calling for a resilient multilateral system

Beyond the theatrical spotlight of global superpowers, Indonesia faces the vital diplomatic challenge of ensuring that its voice delivers lasting substance on the world stage.

Teuku Faizasyah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Oslo
Wed, October 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Indonesia exercises its right of reply on Sept. 28, 2026, in response to statements by representatives of the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu on the situation in Papua during the general debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States. Indonesia exercises its right of reply on Sept. 28, 2026, in response to statements by representatives of the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu on the situation in Papua during the general debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States. (Courtesy of/Foreign Ministry)

“Get ready, get set, camera rolling, action!”

One might think this was a scene from a movie set in Hollywood or Bollywood where the director assigns the lead actors, supporting cast and crew their respective parts. Yet to a certain extent, a similar scene unfolded during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-level Week 2026.

One by one, heads of state and government and other high-level representatives addressed the assembly, presenting their countries’ views and positions on a wide range of global issues, many of them closely tied to their respective national interests.

Some speakers, including United States President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, attracted particular attention from the audience and the international media. Journalists covering the proceedings from the gallery carefully scribbled on their notepad the highlights of the remarks.

Such attention was hardly surprising, given the ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran as well as Israel’s role in the broader regional tensions.

Soon after the two leaders delivered their speeches, pundits and analysts began offering in-depth assessments through mainstream and alternative media, including social media. They sought to unpack the arguments presented, examining both the explicit messages and those conveyed more subtly between the lines.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It is rather unfortunate, however, that statements delivered by other representatives toward the end of the general debate are often treated as little more than part of an assembly line of speeches. Once regarded as business-as-usual statements, their contents are recorded by the UN Secretariat, the documents are filed, and life goes on in New York.

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Related Article

Prabowo skips UNGA as RI seeks to bridge divides

Prabowo’s dual citizenship push: A constitutional test

Journalism is not a crime

Old labels, new targets: The colonial grammar ‘londo ireng’

ASEAN's energy security and Russia's risky infrastructure

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in Opinion

 View more
Smoke rises from Saudi Aramco’s oil refinery in Riyadh on Oct. 3, 2026, after reported Houthi attacks.
Academia

Oil's new problem is logistics
United States President Donald Trump (center right) salutes after a B1 bomber flyby on Sept. 23, 2026, while welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping (center left) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Academia

A Trump-Xi AI hotline is not governance. ASEAN must build its own
Indonesia exercises its right of reply on Sept. 28, 2026, in response to statements by representatives of the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu on the situation in Papua during the general debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.
Academia

UNGA High-level Week: Calling for a resilient multilateral system

Highlight
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

Top court quashes petition to disqualify Gibran
Gold medallists Indonesia's Daniel Marthin (second left) and Leo Carnando (second right) pose with bronze medallists Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (left) and Shohibul Fikri (right) on the podium after the men's doubles event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture on September 29, 2026.
Editorial

Nurturing sports talent early
Workers hold flags during a rally outside the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Central Jakarta on Oct. 6, 2026, calling for the passage of the Employment Protection Bill.
Regulations

House passes new manpower law, touts it as a ‘gift’ to workers

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia mulling soybean import subsidy as prices rise
Academia

Oil's new problem is logistics
Economy

Government to halt clearing forests, boost output from existing paddies

Academia

A Trump-Xi AI hotline is not governance. ASEAN must build its own
Asia & Pacific

Climate champion Australia digging more coal
Academia

UNGA High-level Week: Calling for a resilient multilateral system
Europe

Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
Markets

Oil rises and stocks fall as Hormuz worries flare
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

UNGA High-level Week: Calling for a resilient multilateral system

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.