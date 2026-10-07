The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
A ministry restored
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Indonesia's fifth Security Council bid needs public buy-in

Indonesia is ready to claim a fifth seat on the UN Security Council, but unless President Prabowo can convince ordinary citizens why it matters, the bid risks looking like little more than expensive diplomatic tourism.

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech on Sept. 26 at the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate in New York City, the United States. Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech on Sept. 26 at the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate in New York City, the United States. (Handout/Foreign Ministry)

I

ndonesia's quest for a non-permanent United Nations Security Council seat for 2029-2030 is commendable. A fifth term would affirm the country's standing as a responsible middle power that wants to help write the rules, not just follow them.

But if President Prabowo Subianto is serious about the bid, his government must do a far better job than its predecessors of explaining to Indonesians why it matters. Foreign policy cannot remain an elite project run out of Pejambon.

Indonesia has served on the Council four times: 1973-1974, 1995-1996, 2007-2008 and 2019-2020. It has never lost a bid, though the road was not always smooth. The 1973 and 1995 terms were uncontested. In 2006, Indonesia beat Nepal 158 to 28 for the Asian seat. In 2018, it defeated the Maldives 144 to 46, the only contested race that year.

That record rests on two assets no campaign speech needs to invent.

The first is Indonesia's reputation as a bridge-builder, from the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung to the Non-Aligned Movement to ASEAN's six decades of managing differences. Jakarta has made a virtue of keeping dialogue open when others walk out.

The second is peacekeeping. Indonesia is among the largest troop contributors to UN peace operations, a credential that gives moral weight to its claim to be, as earlier campaigns put it, "A True Partner for World Peace".

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This time the calling card is different. On Sept. 26, at the 81st General Assembly, then-foreign minister Sugiono announced Indonesia's candidature under the theme "Fostering Unity, Advancing Peace". He framed it as part of a larger argument about a system under stress.

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Related Article

The un-ordered UN order

A road map for the next UN secretary-general

Keeping it free and active

Melania Trump leads UN Security Council as Iran war rages

Governments must scale up action to end violence against children

Popular

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption

Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in Opinion

 View more
Container vessels are moored at the Jakarta International Container Terminal on Nov. 6, 2018.
Academia

The foreign exchange Indonesia leaves at sea: Flag carrier is needed
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech on Sept. 26 at the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate in New York City, the United States.
Academia

Why Indonesia's fifth Security Council bid needs public buy-in
A general view of the Finance Ministry office is seen on Dec. 6, 2024, in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: SAL new rulebook: Where the money should go

Highlight
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka looks on before President Prabowo Subianto's speech on the macroeconomic framework to lawmakers at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Jakarta on May 20, 2026.
Politics

Top court quashes petition to disqualify Gibran
Gold medallists Indonesia's Daniel Marthin (second left) and Leo Carnando (second right) pose with bronze medallists Indonesia's Fajar Alfian (left) and Shohibul Fikri (right) on the podium after the men's doubles event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture on September 29, 2026.
Editorial

Nurturing sports talent early
Workers hold flags during a rally outside the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Central Jakarta on Oct. 6, 2026, calling for the passage of the Employment Protection Bill.
Regulations

House passes new manpower law, touts it as a ‘gift’ to workers

The Latest

 View more
Books

‘Why Nations Fail’: Lessons for Indonesia 
Academia

The foreign exchange Indonesia leaves at sea: Flag carrier is needed
Academia

Why Indonesia's fifth Security Council bid needs public buy-in
Opinion

Analysis: SAL new rulebook: Where the money should go
Sports

Indonesia blows past controversies to win FIFA ASEAN Cup
Economy

Indonesia could run out of nickel within a decade
Politics

Top court quashes petition to disqualify Gibran
Editorial

Nurturing sports talent early
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia's fifth Security Council bid needs public buy-in

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.