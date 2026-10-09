The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
Danantara invests $250m in US oil producer HighPeak Energy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Constitutional Court’s decision: Rule of law or rule of court?

By airing doubts about Gibran’s credentials while throwing out the case on standing, the Constitutional Court has committed the ultimate judicial sin: letting its rhetoric intervene where its decree dared not tread.

Michael H. Hadylaya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 9, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) reads out the nine-member bench’s ruling on a petition challenging Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eligibility for contesting the 2024 presidential election on Oct. 6, 2026, at the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta. Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) reads out the nine-member bench’s ruling on a petition challenging Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eligibility for contesting the 2024 presidential election on Oct. 6, 2026, at the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

I

n the Mahabharata, Draupadi asks her husband Yudhishthira whether he, having lost himself in a game of dice, still possessed the authority to wager her. Bhishma, revered for his wisdom, cannot answer, paralyzed because dharma appears to pull in conflicting directions.

The scene unsettles any easy equation between personal wisdom and statesmanship: An elder’s reputation cannot resolve the harder question of what his office requires him to do, or forbids him from leaving undone.

Supporters of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka should be cautious about celebrating the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his educational credentials. A petition declared inadmissible for lack of standing poses a fundamentally different question than one rejected on the merits.

Having indicated that statutory filing deadlines might be set aside under exceptional circumstances, the court has left open whether a competing ticket from the 2024 election, meaning parties that unquestionably possess standing, might revive the controversy. Whether an eligible pair chooses to do so remains to be seen.

The petition filed by Denny Indrayana and fellow applicants foundered on standing, yet the court nevertheless evaluated the evidentiary record surrounding Gibran’s foreign degree equivalency. While leaving any formal determination to administrative authorities, the court openly voiced skepticism regarding the documentation.

Gibran thus benefits from the formal disposition, while his critics walk away with judicial dicta that fortify their political and legal narrative.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Any future challenge would still face steep hurdles regarding jurisdiction, finality and the narrow scope of equitable exceptions to legal deadlines. Nonetheless, the controversy has now acquired institutional weight.

Popular

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

Related Article

Top court quashes petition to disqualify Gibran

Constitutional Court set to rule on Gibran’s eligibility as vice president

The Millennium Prize proof shows why AI governance can't wait

Beyond hectares: The litmus test of the Agrarian Reform Law

Militarization by request: The quiet creep in Jakarta

Popular

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat
A ministry restored

A ministry restored

More in Opinion

 View more
A bus carrying Myanmar nationals being repatriated from Malaysia to their homeland, is seen heading toward to navel base in Lumut, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 29, 2026. Malaysia began sending back around 1,500 Myanmar nationals on Sept. 29, AFP journalists saw, launching a scheme rights groups say may endanger migrants by returning them to the war-torn country.
Academia

Can Myanmar’s war be contained without ending it?
United States President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk on Oct. 30, 2025, at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, following a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
Academia

Sino-American stability, without trust
Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) reads out the nine-member bench’s ruling on a petition challenging Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s eligibility for contesting the 2024 presidential election on Oct. 6, 2026, at the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Constitutional Court’s decision: Rule of law or rule of court?

Highlight
An image of Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka displayed in a frame outside a photo framing shop in the Jatinegara area of East Jakarta on Oct. 08, 2026.
Politics

Gibran gets heat after Constitutional Court ruling
Indonesia's national men's soccer team players lift the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 trophy at the main Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium in Central Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2026. Indonesia won the inaugural FIFA-sanctioned competition after beating Thailand 4-2 on penalties with both teams tying 2-2 after extra times.
Editorial

Beyond naturalized glory
A drone view shows the Ampera Bridge shrouded in haze from forest fires in Palembang, South Sumatra on September 6, 2026.
Archipelago

Worsening haze disrupts flights across Sumatra

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Prabowo launches $10.2b nickel downstream projects at Weda Bay
Companies

Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia builds new Rp 500 billion factory in Kendal
Academia

Can Myanmar’s war be contained without ending it?
Archipelago

Aceh question slow recovery nearly a year after devastating floods
Academia

Sino-American stability, without trust
Economy

Indonesia orders cost-cutting measures to keep fiscal deficit in check
Economy

Investing in Indonesia’s future: Why five strategic sectors matter
Art & Culture

Art Jakarta 2026: A bigger canvas for contemporary art
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Constitutional Court’s decision: Rule of law or rule of court?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.