Fifth year and counting: ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

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From elevating ties to an unprecedented strategic partnership five years ago to tackling shared regional challenges, Australia and ASEAN continue to prove that our collective security and economic future are inextricably intertwined.
ive years ago today, ASEAN and Australia elevated our relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP). At the time, I had the privilege of serving as Australia’s High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam during Brunei’s ASEAN chairmanship year.
In taking the historic step of becoming one of ASEAN’s first comprehensive strategic partners, Australia made it clear that we did not want the CSP to be merely a title: It was an opportunity to broaden and deepen the substance of our engagement. To turn that ambition into action, we established the Aus4ASEAN Futures Initiative worth A$204 million (US$143 million).
Five years on, it is an honor to advance this partnership as Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN in Jakarta. Together, Australia and ASEAN have tackled some of the region’s most pressing priorities: the clean energy transition, economic resilience, digital transformation and the preservation of peace through dialogue within ASEAN-led mechanisms.
Our CSP was forged during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period defined by close, practical cooperation against a shared crisis. In 2026, as our region continues to navigate a complex operating environment, that foundational lesson remains true: ASEAN and Australia are stronger when we work together.
A clear case in point is our development cooperation. At a time when development financing faces mounting global pressure, Australia has maintained an unwavering focus on Southeast Asia. More than 75 cents of every Australian development dollar benefit the Indo-Pacific, including Rp 17.44 trillion ($960 million) allocated to Southeast Asia for 2026-2027.
We are delivering on the priorities that matter most to Southeast Asia’s future and, above all, to the people of our shared region. We do this with clear intent: Australia's security and prosperity are fundamentally intertwined with ASEAN's.
Yet our partnership extends well beyond development assistance. Together, we are building a more connected, resilient regional economy. Australia actively supports ASEAN-led efforts to reinforce supply chains, reduce trade barriers, accelerate digital integration and catalyze sustainable investment.
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