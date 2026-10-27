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Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights

At a defining moment for global justice, the European Union and Indonesia are proving that defending universal human rights demands more than shared values: It takes a decade of sustained dialogue, bold reform and united action.

Mounir Satouri (The Jakarta Post)
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Brussels
Tue, October 27, 2026

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European Union flags fly at half-mast outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on March 1, 2023, to honor the victims of the Greece train collision on Feb. 28. European Union flags fly at half-mast outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on March 1, 2023, to honor the victims of the Greece train collision on Feb. 28. (Reuters/Johanna Geron)

F

rom the streets of Jakarta to the squares of European cities, the fight for human rights is a common cause that transcends geography and cultures; a cause that places human dignity and human development at the center of policies and lies at the heart of the deepening partnership between Indonesia and the European Union.

We know it: These are particularly challenging times for human rights worldwide. Despite every United Nations member endorsing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and nearly 90 percent having ratified the legally binding texts that followed, decades of progress in building a strong human rights framework and in combating impunity are at risk.

As Indonesia very forcefully put it in front of the International Court of Justice in February 2024, no country is above the law. This is precisely why we need to defend the international rules-based order and justice system at a time when they are under attack.

As the world’s third-largest democracy, Indonesia stands as a key player in advancing human rights, not only in Southeast Asia but also globally. The current presidency of the UN Human Rights Council is a clear sign of the country's leadership on these issues.

The EU is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, and these are the very principles that guide its action: not only within its borders but also beyond them, championing them on the world stage.

For us, there has never been a more urgent time to strengthen dialogue with Indonesia. By aligning on shared values and reinforcing our partnership, we can bolster the rules-based multilateral order that is now under threat.

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This is why a delegation of Members of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights will travel to Indonesia this week. Fundamental freedoms, the right to a healthy environment, the protection of human rights defenders and the rights of women and girls and of minorities will be some of the issues we will discuss with representatives of government, parliament, independent institutions and civil society organizations.

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