Desak climbs to world No. 1 as Indonesia team faces funding uncertainty

Top of the world: Indonesian climber Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi (center) celebrates her victory in the women's individual speed event final on July 5, 2026, flanked by Poland’s Natalia Kalucka (left) as runner-up and the United States’ Emma Hunt, at the IFSC World Climbing Series Krakow 2026 in Poland. (Courtesy of FPTI/-)

Indonesian climbers’ achievements at Krakow 2026 has boosted the country’s hopes for the Asian Games, but funding uncertainty clouds preparations for the rest of the World Climbing Series.

D esak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi has become the top-ranked woman speed climber in the world after winning gold at the IFSC World Climbing Series in Krakow, Poland, but the Indonesian Climbing Federation (FPTI) says mounting uncertainty over funding could complicate preparations for the remaining events.

Desak earned 3,670 points after claiming the women's speed title and helping her teammates win bronze in the women's speed relay at Krakow 2026, which ran from July 3 to 5.

In the global rankings, she has overtaken Polish climbers Aleksandra Miroslaw in second with 3,610 points and Natalia Kalucka in third with 3,495 points.

Indonesia returned from Krakow with four medals: Desak’s gold, a silver from the mixed speed relay and two bronzes, one each from the women's speed relay and the men's individual speed events.

This haul has boosted the national team’s confidence ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, where sport climbing is expected to be one of Indonesia's strongest medal prospects.

"Alhamdulillah [Praise be to God], we managed to win several medals. This is an important achievement, especially in increasing the athletes' confidence," FPTI secretary-general Wahyu Pristiawan Buntoro said in a statement on Wednesday.

After Krakow, Indonesia's seven speed climbers traveled on Friday for the next leg of the series from July 10 to 12 in Chamonix, France, where they were joined by three lead climbers who flew direct from home.