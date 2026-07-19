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England survive France fightback to secure third place in World Cup goalfest

The total of 10 goals was the highest for a third-place playoff match, bettering France's 6-3 victory over West Germany at the 1958 tournament.

Reuters
Miami, United States
Sun, July 19, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T06:50:38+07:00

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England manager Thomas Tuchel (back, second left) and England players wear their bronze medals as they pose for a picture on the podium during the ceremony after the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match against France at the Miami Stadium in Florida, the United States, on July 18, 2026. England manager Thomas Tuchel (back, second left) and England players wear their bronze medals as they pose for a picture on the podium during the ceremony after the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match against France at the Miami Stadium in Florida, the United States, on July 18, 2026. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

B

ukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England held off a stunning France fightback to claim a 6-4 victory in a madcap Miami thriller on Saturday, securing third place for their best World Cup finish since their sole title triumph in 1966.

In a match of two halves where defending was a second thought, Kylian Mbappe scored twice to become the all-time World Cup top scorer as France battled back from 4-0 down at halftime to come within a handful of missed chances of equalising.

Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot three minutes from time to make it 5-3 and calm England's nerves, having scored twice in the first half after goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa had given England the perfect start.

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There was still time for a strike from Ousmane Dembele to offer France hope, but substitute Jude Bellingham snuffed it out deep in stoppage time with his seventh goal atthe tournament - the most by an England player at a single World Cup.

"We had a brilliant first half and then a turbulent second half," said England manager Thomas Tuchel.

"We are so, so tired and drained from the last weeks ... I have said it before, this team has created something very special, and they showed it again."

The total of 10 goals was the highest for a third-place playoff match, bettering France's 6-3 victory over West Germany at the 1958 tournament.

France, hoping to send 2018 World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps home with a victory in his final match in charge, exploded into life in the second half with Mbappe's double taking his tournament tally to 10 goals.

That sent him two ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer and saw him pass the Argentine as the all-time World Cup leading scorer with 22.

"In the first half, I can understand those who say we were taking the piss, that we didn't respect the shirt," said Mbappe.

"I would say instead that we were human. Unfortunately, we were completely stunned. They gave us a proper wake-up call.

"In the second half, we became top-level players again, mental machines who no longer have feelings."

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The 39-year-old Messi will have one more chance to bump up his own tallies on Sunday when Argentina take on Spain in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The clash to decide third place is the match that no team wants to play and both coaches rejigged their teams with Deschamps putting out a second-string defence.

Perhaps stung by criticism of England's passivity in the latter stages of their semi-final loss to Argentina, Thomas Tuchel's side attacked from kickoff with Rice charging forward to lash home the opener as early as the third minute.

The midfielder turned provider in the 18th minute as Konsa headed home England's second from his corner.

Tuchel's sidewere playing passes that went forward rather than sideways and several split the French defence wide open.

Saka was the beneficiary of two such passes, opening his account in the 37th minute and getting his second nine minutes later as England drove home their dominance.

Deschamps brought on Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne at the break to stiffen up his defence and suddenly the momentum was all with France.

Mbappe, who had clearly been desperate to get on the scoresheet in the first half, netted his first three minutes after the restart and his second in the 66th minute from another Michael Olise assist to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

Bradley Barcola had ghosted through a tiring England defence to slot home France's second goal in the 54th.

England, on the ropes, still tried to attack when the chance presented itself and ultimately did enough to secure third place for the first time after losing the playoff in 1990 and 2018.

"It's more disappointing for the coach [Deschamps]," said Mbappe. "We wanted to do something for him, but unfortunately the first half gave the impression that we had let him down.

"We want to thank the coach for everything he has done. This match will not tarnish the legend of Didier Deschamps."

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