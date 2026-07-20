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Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream

The 39-year-old maestro Lionel Messi, almost certainly playing in his final World Cup game, was reduced to irrelevance as Spain took control early on against an Argentina team who committed a catalogue of cynical fouls throughout.

Agencies
East Rutherford, United States
Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T06:07:36+07:00

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Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026. Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026. (AFP/Franck Fife)

F

erran Torres scored an extra-time winner as Spain defeated holders Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup 2026 on Sunday and shatter Lionel Messi's dreams of a triumphant farewell to soccer's greatest stage.

Barcelona striker Torres lashed home a thumping finish in the 106th minute to reward a dominant display by Spain against an Argentina team who failed to register a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

A star-studded crowd of 80,663 that included United States President Donald Trump packed East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium to see if Argentina captain Messi could crown his glittering career with a second World Cup victory.

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But the 39-year-old maestro, almost certainly playing in his final World Cup game, was reduced to irrelevance as Spain took control early on against an Argentina team who committed a catalogue of cynical fouls throughout.

The South Americans' skulduggery ended with midfielder Enzo Fernandez being sent off after a brutal challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi in injury time.

For long periods though it looked as if Argentina may somehow hold on for a penalty shoot-out as Spain struggled to make the breakthrough.

But after Nico Williams had a goal controversially disallowed in extra-time, Spain struck.

A lofted cross to the back post by Pedro Porro found Williams who nodded into the path of Torres to crash home the goal that would clinch Spain's second World Cup title after their maiden 2010 triumph.

"Ultimately, the goal belongs to 47 million people, not just me or the 26 players," goal hero Torres said, referring to Spain's approximate population.

"At the end of the day, all finals are tough; when you're up against Messi, there's a certain nervousness, but we always believed in our football and in ourselves."

A clear sign of Argentina's frustration came in the 15th minute when Alexis Mac Allister went flying in with a studs-up challenge that struck Dani Olmo's ankle.

Mac Allister escaped an early yellow card although after Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic only awarded a foul.

Spain made their presence felt moments later though, with Alex Baena poleaxing Messi with an elbow to the back that again escaped sanction.

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Argentina continued to test referee Vincic's patience with a series of niggly challenges, and Nicolas Tagliafico was lucky not to be cautioned after raking Lamine Yamal's calf in a clumsy challenge.

The final's controversial extended half-time show featuring the likes of Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber stretched to 27 minutes but did little to upset Spain's rhythm.

The Spanish piled on the pressure in a lopsided second half as Argentina hung on grimly.

The Spanish dominance continued in extra-time, with Williams almost opening the scoring with a glancing header that Martinez got down well to save one-handed.

Moments later it looked as if Spain had made the breakthrough when Williams slid a low finish into the net but referee Vincic blew for a marginal foul on Nicolas Otamendi.

But the breakthrough came with Torres's winner. Argentina made a desperate last raid on Spain's goal but La Roja held firm to seal victory.

Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino were met with resounding boos as they walked onto the pitch Sunday for the presentation ceremony after Spain won the World Cup.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain were the better team following his team's defeat. The South American champions had been seeking to become the first team since 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

"They were the better side -- that's the truth -- but I'll cherish the memory of them (his side), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," Scaloni said. "We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort."

He thanked the fans for their incredible support throughout the 2026 tournament: "To the people, my players, and the country, I want to say that we gave it our all."

An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente spoke of his pride in his players after they won the second World Cup in the country's history.

"I feel especially proud of this generation of footballers who have grown with this idea [...] giving us an example of a group, of a family," he said. "They are players with exceptional talent. For me, it has been an honor to have accompanied them on this journey. "

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