TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown

Waving red and gold flags, Spaniards and fans from around the world watched as La Roja realised the dream of winning the trophy for the second time following an extra-time goal by Ferran Torres in New Jersey. 

Agencies
Madrid
Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T10:48:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Spain's supporters cheer prior the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at Colon square's fan zone in Madrid, on July 19, 2026. Spain's supporters cheer prior the 2026 World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina at Colon square's fan zone in Madrid, on July 19, 2026. (AFP/Paul Hanna)

T

housands danced in the streets, set off fireworks and launched red flares in Madrid as the party went on into the early hours of Monday after Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup. 

Waving red and gold flags, Spaniards and fans from around the world watched as La Roja realised the dream of winning the trophy for the second time following an extra-time goal by Ferran Torres in New Jersey. 

As red flares pierced the night and revellers sang "A Viva Espana", Mario, from Barcelona, said he had travelled from the Catalan capital to Madrid to watch the match. 

"I drove here from Barcelona in order to see the game with the fans here in Madrid because I am from Barcelona. And tomorrow we’ll wait for the players here to celebrate with them,” he told Reuters. 

Islem took a flight from Tunisia to Madrid to cheer on Spain in the Spanish capital. 

“I know it was worth it and I knew they would win, Viva Espana,” he said.

Alvaro, who had come from Malaga to Madrid to watch the game on a giant screen was overcome by Spain's victory. 

"I’m so happy. It’s so beautiful!,” he said early on Monday morning.

After a tense match that went to extra time, fans exploded in joy in cities and towns across Spain as the final whistle blew in New York.

Spain’s World Cup-winning football team will parade through central Madrid on Monday afternoon in front of an expected crowd of one million, authorities said.

The squad is due to land at Madrid airport at 12:50 pm local time (1050 GMT).

The players will then travel from near the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to Cibeles Square, the central government's representative in Madrid, Francisco Martin, told Spanish public television.

A ceremony involving the players will then be held at the square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by the Spanish national team and its supporters.

Around one million people are expected to line the parade route, with additional security and transport measures planned to handle the crowds, Martin said.

In Barcelona, where many of the Spain team play for the La Liga champions, revellers set fireworks off and partied on the beaches at the start of what promised to be a long night of celebrations. 

Spain fans waved flags and cheered in the streets of the neighbourhood where Spain's teenage forward Lamine Yamal grew up.

The 19-year-old Lamine learned to play football on the streets of Rocafonda, a working-class, multi-ethnic area of Mataro, a coastal city about 30 km (19 miles) north of Barcelona.

The residents of Rocafonda, who include his grandmother and a cousin, still regard Lamine, who plays for Spain and Barcelona, as one of their own. 

On the community pitch, where Lamine honed his skills as a boy, there is a mural featuring the player who is a symbol of the possible. 

Lamine, who was born in Spain to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea, has never ​forgotten his roots. 

Throughout his career, he has honoured ​Rocafonda with ⁠his trademark "304" hand gesture after scoring goals - a reference to the neighbourhood's postal code.

During the World Cup, he has sported a headband with "Rocafonda" on it, ⁠worn ​the flags of his parents' countries of ​origin on his boots, and said football was an example of racial and social integration.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, posted on X: "We are World Champions!! Our national team was great! Thanks team!" 

US President Donald Trump and Sanchez, who have had a frosty relationship, exchanged a brief handshake before the match, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Related Article

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown

US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism

Switzerland coach blasts 'unacceptable' VAR rule after Argentina defeat

Belgium will give Spain a run for their money, says coach

Egypt 'cheated' in controversial World Cup exit to Messi's Argentina, says coach

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

More in Sports

 View more
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Opinion

Analysis: Govt adopts mandatory B35 biodiesel program as CPO prices tumble
Workers load cars onto a truck at the Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) car factory in Karawang, West Java, on August 2019.
Business

Global chip crunch stunts Indonesia car sales recovery
A pedestrian uses his smartphone while walking on a sidewalk in Jakarta on February 28, 2019, past an advertisement for one of Indonesia's top three mobile operators, XL Axiata.
Business

XL profit falls in Q3 as tower sale income dries

Highlight
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Sports

Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream
Lunch break: Students eat meals provided under the free nutritious meal program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at SD 2 Kendari state elementary school in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. The Finance Ministry’s provincial office has said as of May 1, the program had served 667,000 beneficiaries.
Editorial

No time for complacency
Hundreds of football fans watch the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina during a free public screening at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. TVRI is the official broadcaster for the quadrennial soccer tournament in Indonesia.
Jakarta

Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Trump lingers on stage to lap up World Cup spotlight
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
Sports

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown
Markets

Oil hits one-month high as Mideast war keeps investors on edge
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court
Jakarta

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road
Academia

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.