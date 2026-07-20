Trump lingers on stage to lap up World Cup spotlight

Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri (front center) lifts the trophy with Spain's players, Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente (left) and with US President Donald Trump (2R) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the final ceremony after the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (AFP/Timothy A. Clary)

Despite being met by resounding boos as he walked on to the pitch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump basked in the attention at the end of a tournament he has called "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world."

U S President Donald Trump grabbed a share of the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday, staying on stage with winners Spain as they lifted the trophy after beating Argentina.

Despite being met by resounding boos as he walked on to the pitch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump basked in the attention at the end of a tournament he has called "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world."

The boos had stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals before they handed out the trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, stayed on the podium with the Spanishplayers before being invited to the side as captain Rodri was about to lift the trophy in front of a barrage of photographers.

Trump briefly lingered on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft in celebration.

The 80-year-old US leader even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance" in front of the Spanish players.

Trump had arrived on his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy.

During the game, he sat next to Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump, and stood and saluted for the US national anthem.

Trump said before kick-off that he thought superstar Lionel Messi would give Argentina the edge and talked about his own close ties with Argentina's right wing President Javier Milei.

But he told reporters afterward that he "wasn't sad" Argentina had lost. "I would say Spain played better, really," Trump said.

The game also provided a chance for some diplomacy.

Trump said he had spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney -- whose country co-hosted the tournament with the United States and Mexico -- about wildfires that have sent smoke over the US northeast.

The US leader said he had a "good relationship" with Carney "but maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs." The smoke had at one point threatened to disrupt the final.

Trump said he also spoke to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, insisting there was "no tension" despite recently lashing out at Madrid for failing to help with the Iran war and falling short on NATO spending.