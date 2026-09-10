Prabowo pledges bigger cash bonus for Asian Games gold medalists

Speed climbet athlete Veddriq Leonardo (center) waves the Red-and-White flag as President Prabowo Subianto (second right), Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir (third right) and Indonesia's contingent chef de mission Todotua Pasaribu (right) look on during the send-off ceremony for Indonesian athletes participating in the 2026 Asian Games at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2026. (Antara/Cahya Sari)

Indonesia is aiming to win four gold medals, down from seven won in the 2023 Asian Games in Thailand, with Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir citing changes to the events being held in Japan.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has promised bigger cash bonuses for Indonesian athletes who win gold medals at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games, as hundreds set out to compete in Asia’s top sporting competition in Japan.

During the send-off ceremony at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, Prabowo said the bonuses were meant to honor the athletes’ role in upholding the nation’s pride at the Asiad’s 20th edition.

He told the athletes in the ceremony that he was informed by Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir that a gold medalist in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) was awarded Rp 1 billion (US$56,447).

“But this is the Asian Games. A gold medalist deserves Rp 3 billion,” the President said, as quoted from a statement issued by the Presidential Secretariat.

Silver and bronze medalists would also receive appreciation, Prabowo added, while pledging greater attention to the welfare and career advancement of coaches and sports administrators, whom he described as central to nurturing Indonesia’s athletes.

The President also urged athletes to “show that Indonesians are tough, spirited and know no surrender” as he wished the contingent the best ahead of their trip to Japan.

The promised cash bonus marks nearly a twofold increase from the Rp 1.57 billion bonus the government, under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, allocated for individual gold medalists at the previous 2023 Games in Hangzhou, China.