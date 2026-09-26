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Manchester City found guilty of Premier League charges, set to appeal: Reports

City have dominated English football for more than a decade but their reputation is on the line and they face potentially swingeing sanctions after a process that has taken two years.

Kieran Canning (AFP)
Manchester, United Kingdom
Sat, September 26, 2026

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Fans arrive outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, England, on May 17, 2023. Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of 115 Premier League charges they face for breaching financial regulations, as reproted by 'The Athletic' reported on Sept. 25, 2026. Fans arrive outside the Etihad Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, England, on May 17, 2023. Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of 115 Premier League charges they face for breaching financial regulations, as reproted by 'The Athletic' reported on Sept. 25, 2026. (AFP/Paul Ellis)

M

anchester City have been found guilty of all but one of 115 Premier League charges for breaching financial regulations, according to reports on Friday, in a ruling that will send shockwaves through English soccer.

No sanctions have yet been decided and it is understood the club are set to appeal.

The Premier League declined to comment when contacted by AFP over the latest developments in the case, reported first by The Athletic.

City have dominated English football for more than a decade but their reputation is on the line and they face potentially swingeing sanctions after a process that has taken two years.

The Abu Dhabi-backed club were charged by the Premier League in 2023 following an investigation into alleged breaches of rules between 2009 and 2018.

A hearing by an independent commission started in September 2024.

City were accused of failing to provide accurate financial information and details of payments to players and coaches, as well as breaches of financial sustainability rules. They were also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation.

The club strongly denied all charges at the time and said their case was supported by a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence". A club spokesperson said Friday that their position had not changed.

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence."

Severe sanctions expected

German outlet Der Spiegel published leaked documents including emails purportedly sent between top City executives in 2018.

It alleged the documents showed the club had inflated sponsorship revenue from Abu Dhabi state-controlled airline Etihad and telecoms firm Etisalat by disguising direct investment from Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group as income.

Other documents purportedly showed off-the-books payments to former manager Roberto Mancini via consultancy fees from a club in Abu Dhabi.

In 2020, UEFA imposed a two-year European ban on City as well as a fine for breaking financial fair-play rules, though that ban was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If the club are found guilty, sanctions could include a severe points deduction and possibly even expulsion from the Premier League.

Everton and Nottingham Forest were both hit by points deductions in the 2023/24 season for single breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

A severe punishment would also raise doubts over the future of City's cast of star players, including prolific striker Erling Haaland.

Other clubs could make a claim for titles to be stripped and for compensation.

"Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet," posted former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was part of the United team to finish second to City in the 2011/12 season.

But British Prime Minister Andy Burnham warned people should not "jump to conclusions" on City, when asked whether they should be stripped of their Premier League titles.

"I think we would all need to study the independent commission's report in some considerable detail before reaching any conclusions," he told ITV Granada Reports.

Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri, who left City for Barcelona last month, said: "I believe in the justice system and I believe in the innocence of the club."

Under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, whose Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008, City have become the dominant force in English football. They have won eight Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and multiple other trophies over the past 15 years.

The latest developments in the case come just months after Pep Guardiola left the club after a golden decade.

Guardiola always backed the club's stance on the charges but threatened to walk away if he felt he had been lied to and they were proven to be true.

Despite Guardiola's departure, City are top of the Premier League after a perfect start under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Italian has been backed by an outlay of about 460 million pundsterling (US$608 million) on new players including Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

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