TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
250 years of American state capitalism
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space
250 years of American state capitalism
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Russia aims to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

Other than commerce ties, Russia-Indonesia bilateral cooperation is also developing dynamically in the field of politics and security, military and military-technical cooperation, as well as between judicial and law enforcement agencies.

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, July 12, 2026 Published on Jul. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-07-10T22:10:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (fourth right) is flanked by Russian Ambassador to ASSEAN Evgeny Zagaynov (third left) and Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov (third right) during a diplomatic reception to commemorate Russia Day on June 29, 2026, in Jakarta. Also accompanying Airlangga were (left to right) Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegera, Regional Representatives Council Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamuddin, Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana and Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat. Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (fourth right) is flanked by Russian Ambassador to ASSEAN Evgeny Zagaynov (third left) and Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov (third right) during a diplomatic reception to commemorate Russia Day on June 29, 2026, in Jakarta. Also accompanying Airlangga were (left to right) Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegera, Regional Representatives Council Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamuddin, Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana and Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat. (JP/Novan Iman Santosa)

R

ussia has highlighted the significant progress achieved with both Indonesia and ASEAN as the solid foundation for its steady advancement of bilateral relations in the foreseeable future.

“Established 76 years ago, Russian-Indonesian relations have a distinguished history, including my country's contribution to safeguarding of Indonesia's national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Sergey Tolchenov told attendees of a diplomatic reception to commemorate Russia Day on June 29.

“The Declaration on Strategic Partnership adopted by the leaders of our two countries last year lays a solid foundation for the steady advancement of bilateral ties in the foreseeable future. Over the past year, we have achieved significant progress.”

Russia Day is celebrated on June 12 to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990.  

The declaration proclaimed the sovereignty of the Russian SFSR and the intention to establish a democratic constitutional state within a liberalized Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was then eventually dissolved formally on Dec. 26, 1991, and emerged the Russian Federation.

He added that the Russian-Indonesian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation played an important coordinating role to strengthen bilateral ties.

The joint commission is cochaired by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Madurov and Coordinating Economy Minister Erlangga Hartarto.

Popular

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space

Related Article

Russia aims to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

New Zealand, India form 'strategic partnership'

Turning IEU-CEPA into lasting economic gain 

US leaves South China Sea code talks to ASEAN, China

Govt urges SOE lenders to hold off on rate hikes

Popular

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway

Bellingham heroics edge England past Norway
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space

More in World

 View more
This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Members of emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Bangkok pub fire kills 27, police investigating possible negligence
In this US Army handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs, US forces conduct air defence operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Epic Fury on April 2, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states

Highlight
This screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Central Command on social media platform X and made available via AFPTV on July 13, 2026 purportedly shows US strikes against Iranian military installations.
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Then-assistant attorney general for special crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah (center) talks to journalists during a press briefing at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 10, 2026.
Editorial

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Three children walk past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Economy

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Police arrest suspect over bomb threat at South Jakarta elementary school
Markets

S&P affirms BBB rating, stable outlook for Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
Regulations

RI to require plastic-packaged goods makers fund waste management
Asia & Pacific

Bangkok pub fire kills 27, police investigating possible negligence
Economy

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells
Middle East and Africa

Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states
Europe

Europe records 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Russia aims to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.