Russia aims to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto (fourth right) is flanked by Russian Ambassador to ASSEAN Evgeny Zagaynov (third left) and Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov (third right) during a diplomatic reception to commemorate Russia Day on June 29, 2026, in Jakarta. Also accompanying Airlangga were (left to right) Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegera, Regional Representatives Council Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamuddin, Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana and Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat. (JP/Novan Iman Santosa)

Other than commerce ties, Russia-Indonesia bilateral cooperation is also developing dynamically in the field of politics and security, military and military-technical cooperation, as well as between judicial and law enforcement agencies.

R ussia has highlighted the significant progress achieved with both Indonesia and ASEAN as the solid foundation for its steady advancement of bilateral relations in the foreseeable future.

“Established 76 years ago, Russian-Indonesian relations have a distinguished history, including my country's contribution to safeguarding of Indonesia's national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Russian Ambassador to Jakarta Sergey Tolchenov told attendees of a diplomatic reception to commemorate Russia Day on June 29.

“The Declaration on Strategic Partnership adopted by the leaders of our two countries last year lays a solid foundation for the steady advancement of bilateral ties in the foreseeable future. Over the past year, we have achieved significant progress.”

Russia Day is celebrated on June 12 to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990.

The declaration proclaimed the sovereignty of the Russian SFSR and the intention to establish a democratic constitutional state within a liberalized Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was then eventually dissolved formally on Dec. 26, 1991, and emerged the Russian Federation.

He added that the Russian-Indonesian Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation played an important coordinating role to strengthen bilateral ties.

The joint commission is cochaired by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Madurov and Coordinating Economy Minister Erlangga Hartarto.