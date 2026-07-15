TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Prolonged rolling blackouts squeeze small businesses in Kalimantan
250 years of American state capitalism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trial of potential Ebola antiviral under way, says WHO

AFP
Geneva, Switzerland
Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-07-15T10:06:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A doctor provides care to a patient with Ebola virus disease at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 13, 2026. A doctor provides care to a patient with Ebola virus disease at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 13, 2026. (AFP/Benediction Murhabazi)

T

he first clinical trial is under way of an antiviral drug's effectiveness in people exposed to the deadly Ebola strain spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the WHO said Tuesday.

The trial, called EBO-PEP, aims to assess the effectiveness of the antiviral obeldesivir in post-exposure prophylaxis, for people who have been in contact with confirmed Bundibugyo cases.

The experimental drug, which is administered orally and was developed by the US pharma firm Gilead Sciences, has shown efficacy in pre-clinical models against viruses in the wider family of filoviruses that cause hemorrhagic fevers.

Clinical trials mark the stage where a promising drug is tested on humans.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the launch of the trial in a post on X.

"Every breakthrough begins with hope," he wrote.

"If effective among high-risk contacts after exposure, this could mark a major step forward" in preventing contacts from developing disease, he added.

Daily monitoring

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for Bundibugyo.

According to the DR Congo's latest official figures, the rare Ebola species has infected more than 1,960 people and killed over 700.

The outbreak was declared on May 15 after several deaths in Ituri, a mineral-rich northeastern province plagued by armed groups.

Cases of Ebola, which spreads through close contact and infected bodily fluids, have been found in five DRC provinces, and in neighboring Uganda.

But more than 90 percent of cases are still being detected in Ituri.

The first patients for the obeldesivir trial are being recruited at PEP centers set up adjacent to the Ebola treatment centres operated by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) NGO in Bunia and Rwampara, in Ituri.

It aims to recruit nearly 1,000 participants aged 12 and over who have been in direct contact with a confirmed case within the preceding five days but who are not showing symptoms.

Each participant will be monitored daily for 21 days, with a final visit at 42 days.

Fears of wider spread

Earlier Tuesday, the WHO said the Bundibugyo outbreak in the DRC could be at least two to four times bigger than official figures suggest.

Returning from Bunia, WHO emergencies chief Chikwe Ihekweazu told reporters in Geneva that the outbreak "continues to outpace the response efforts".

He said 80 percent of new cases were outside the lists of known contacts of cases, and were "from unknown chains of transmission" – and voiced alarm that many newly reported cases are people who died without ever reaching a health facility.

The trial of two potential treatments for patients struck with Bundibugyo began in Ituri on July 2.

It is evaluating the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral drug remdesivir, alone and in combination.

The trial will take months and could even run into next year, and might require more than 1,000 patients to produce definitive answers.

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Related Article

Ebola toll tops 200, other African countries seen at risk

Patient history key to hantavirus early detection

WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda an emergency of international concern

WHO approves first malaria treatment for infants

WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh

Popular

Militarizing civilian space

Militarizing civilian space
Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center

Govt aims for year-end launch of tax-friendly financial center
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

More in World

 View more
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during an official event at Sydney University in Sydney on July 15, 2026. Australia will legislate national standards for artificial intelligence to ensure the water and power usage of data centers don't raise prices for communities, Prime Minister Albanese said July 15.
Asia & Pacific

Australian PM says to enact laws to govern AI
A doctor provides care to a patient with Ebola virus disease at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 13, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trial of potential Ebola antiviral under way, says WHO
Union Jack flag, social media app icons and a silhouette of children are seen in this illustration taken June 15, 2026.
Europe

UK announces social media curfew for older teens

Highlight
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right) and Attorney General ST Burhanuddin exchange a salute after meeting at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on July 13, 2026. The two pledged to strengthen cooperation between their institutions amid public scrutiny over overlapping high-profile corruption investigations.
Politics

AGO, police close ranks after graft probe tensions
A firefighter battles a blaze at the Jatiwaringin landfill in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Indonesia, on Saturtday, July 4, 2026.
Editorial

Dumpster fire no more
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures during a ceremony, marking the start of the B50 biodiesel programme which involves biodiesel containing 50% diesel fuel made of palm oil in Karawang, West Java province, Indonesia, July 9, 2026.
Regulations

B50 rollout requires more CPO output, industry warns

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta to extend LRT to Dukuh Atas, eyes 2028 completion
Politics

Yahya announces bid for second term as NU chairman
Tech

Indonesia 'nowhere' in global AI supply chain, deputy minister says
Tech

Banks saw online gambling transactions surge 260% in 2025: OJK
Asia & Pacific

Australian PM says to enact laws to govern AI
Academia

Cheap drones redefine energy security risks
Regulations

Coretax to be central tax administration system from July: Finance Ministry
Academia

Beyond the World Cup: Argentina, Indonesia cherish 70 years of ties
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.