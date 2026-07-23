TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
South Korean garment maker to shut local factory after years of losses

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
South Korean garment maker to shut local factory after years of losses

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

China fires water cannon on Philippine ship at Scarborough Shoal, Manila says

Reuters
Manila/Beijing
Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T14:28:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Philippine Navy personnel and China Coast Guard personnel clash near a grounded Philippine warship at Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, July 20, 2026. Philippine Navy personnel and China Coast Guard personnel clash near a grounded Philippine warship at Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, July 20, 2026. (Reuters/cnsphoto)

A

Chinese coast guard vessel fired a water cannon at a Philippine government fisheries vessel in Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, scoring an indirect hit, a Philippine Coast Guard official said on Thursday.

"These actions violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea [COLREGs]  and endangered Filipino personnel engaged in a purely humanitarian undertaking," Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said in a post on X on Thursday.

The incident happened as Southeast Asian foreign ministers gathered in Manila for ASEAN meetings that were also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Earlier on Thursday, China said it tracked and drove away two Philippine vessels it accused of having "intruded into" waters near the disputed Scarborough Shoal despite warnings. It was the second incident this week involving both nations in the South China Sea.

One of Asia's most contested maritime ⁠sites, Scarborough ​Shoal is claimed by both ​the Philippines and China, which calls it "Huangyan Dao".

"We urge the Philippines to immediately cease its infringing and provocative actions," China's Coast Guard said in a statement, while reaffirming China's sovereignty claims over the disputed shoal.

The Coast Guard took necessary measures, such as tracking, monitoring, and interception to drive away the Philippine vessels, it added, calling the actions "standard, professional and lawful."

The remarks came after protests by both sides this week following a clash between Beijing and Manila in the Second Thomas Shoal, another feature in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

On the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of both nations exchanged protests over the prior South China Sea encounter.

China's Wang warned Manila of "bitter consequences of its own making" if it sought to provoke Beijing with the support of outside powers.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

Southeast Asia hosts security gathering amid Middle East turmoil

Rubio says he discussed President's Xi visit to US in meeting with Wang Yi

Subsidies do not explain China's competitiveness

China summons Philippine ambassador over clash in disputed waters

Indonesia urges resilient ASEAN as ministers meet

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in World

 View more
Residents look at the sky illuminated by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France early on July 23, 2026. A fast-moving wildfire has burned 900 hectares north of Arcachon Bay in southwestern France, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents and tourists.
Europe

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe
A health worker prepares a measles-rubella vaccine on April 6, 2026, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) amid a measles outbreak due to low vaccination coverage in Cikukuk, West Java.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia vaccine coverage rises despite challenges: UN report
Philippine Navy personnel and China Coast Guard personnel clash near a grounded Philippine warship at Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, July 20, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

China fires water cannon on Philippine ship at Scarborough Shoal, Manila says

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meals program on June 2, 2026, at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta.
Politics

Sudaryono appointed free meals agency chief as program faces fresh turbulence
Cargo ships anchor near the Strait of Hormuz in the waters off Khor Fakkan Port in the eastern United Arab Emirates, in this video still from AFPTV footage taken on July 12, 2026.
Editorial

Stop Mideast escalation
(Courtesy of Gojek)
Regulations

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe
Environment

Killer whales: Orcas blow fish to bits 'for fun', study finds
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia vaccine coverage rises despite challenges: UN report
Companies

Telkom Group strengthens Indonesia’s digital sovereignty via Nongsa-Changi Cable
Companies

Chinese firm breaks ground on $317m electric excavator plant
Asia & Pacific

China fires water cannon on Philippine ship at Scarborough Shoal, Manila says
Asia & Pacific

Modi vows punishment for exam fraud fueling India protests
Economy

Credit growth accelerates further to 12.67% in June
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.