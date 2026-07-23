TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
South Korean garment maker to shut local factory after years of losses

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
South Korean garment maker to shut local factory after years of losses

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe

AFP
Rome
Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T14:41:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents look at the sky illuminated by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France early on July 23, 2026. A fast-moving wildfire has burned 900 hectares north of Arcachon Bay in southwestern France, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents and tourists. Residents look at the sky illuminated by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France early on July 23, 2026. A fast-moving wildfire has burned 900 hectares north of Arcachon Bay in southwestern France, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents and tourists. (AFP/Romain Perrocheau)

W

ildfires swept across parts of Italy, France and Spain on Wednesday, killing three firefighters and forcing thousands to flee as scorching temperatures and strong winds fueled the blazes.

The fires come as southern Europe endures another spell of severe heat, with temperatures topping 40 Celsius in some areas.

Scientists agree that climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making extreme weather events such as fires and heatwaves more likely and more severe.

In Sicily, around 6,000 firefighters, forest guards and civil protection officials battled dozens of fires that have raged for days across the Mediterranean island.

Regional president Renato Schifani said about 50 fires were still burning despite the deployment of water-bombing aircraft.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said a firefighter died after falling ill while battling the flames.

A spokesperson for the Italian Civil Protection Agency told AFP the situation in Sicily was "serious" and that the fires were "being fueled by very high temperatures and very dry soil".

More than 160 fires have also been recorded in the neighboring Calabria region which the head of local civil protection said were deliberate cases of arson by "malicious individuals" who had among other things tied rags soaked in flammable liquid to the tails of stray cats to spread fires.

In France, two firefighters died on Tuesday tackling a blaze that broke out near Bordeaux airport.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez met the firefighters' families on Wednesday, as unions warned workers were facing "exhaustion" and a lack of resources.

Two raging fires displaced thousands of people in the country's southwest and one ravaged around 2,000 hectares in the picturesque Arcachon Basin region near Bordeaux.

"We're dealing with a very dense stand of closely packed pines," firefighter Captain Wilfried Schneider told AFP, describing a fire of "rare" intensity.

Big black cloud

"We saw a big cloud of black smoke spread across the sky in the middle of the afternoon," said Julie Leonard, a Bordeaux resident in her thirties who came with her family to the affected Le Porge area but in a spot not under threat.

"If I'd been brave, I would have stayed in my cabin, but it was too hot. I got in my car and left," said Bernard Roche, 75, who has lived in the area for 35 years.

"In the forest, it's been particularly dry these last few days," the former lifeguard said.

Le Porge's mayor Martial Zaninetti said the fire could have been started by a machine used to clear forest track but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Around 700 people left their homes as a precaution in Le Porge, where more than 3,000 campers were also relocated, the prefecture said.

A blaze that raced through wooded hills in another part of southern France, forcing hundreds from their homes and devouring an area twice the size of London's Heathrow airport, was being contained earlier Wednesday, officials said.

The fire erupted Tuesday in the Var region and spread at an unexpectedly fast pace, forcing some 400 people to evacuate and devouring 2,550 ha.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters and specialized water aircraft battled to contain the blaze in the region that lies along France's Mediterranean coast between the cities of Marseille and Nice.

In total, 12,000 people have been evacuated in southwest France and the Gironde Prefect Sophie Brocas has called for hundreds more to leave.

In Spain, authorities ordered the evacuation of several districts on Wednesday around the city of Toledo, south of Madrid, after a major wildfire threatened homes.

Emergency alerts were sent by telephone to residents of the districts because of the fire and several arterial roads were cut off, the Civil Guard said.

Emergency services said that "due to the progression" of the fire, three villages had been ordered evacuated and people in a fourth had been told to stay in their homes with doors and windows closed "until further notice".

Toledo is 75 kilometers from the capital.

The new blaze spread as hundreds of firefighters battled a major wildfire that has devastated  32,000 ha about 100 km north of Madrid.

In 2025, more than 393,000 ha had been consumed by flames in Spain, according to the European Forest Fire Information System, the worst toll in the country's recent history.

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

French parliament backs social media ban for children under 15

Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold

England survive France fightback to secure third place in World Cup goalfest

Europe records 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave

Europe’s competitiveness dilemma in a changing world

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in World

 View more
Residents look at the sky illuminated by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France early on July 23, 2026. A fast-moving wildfire has burned 900 hectares north of Arcachon Bay in southwestern France, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents and tourists.
Europe

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe
A health worker prepares a measles-rubella vaccine on April 6, 2026, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) amid a measles outbreak due to low vaccination coverage in Cikukuk, West Java.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia vaccine coverage rises despite challenges: UN report
Philippine Navy personnel and China Coast Guard personnel clash near a grounded Philippine warship at Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, July 20, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

China fires water cannon on Philippine ship at Scarborough Shoal, Manila says

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meals program on June 2, 2026, at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta.
Politics

Sudaryono appointed free meals agency chief as program faces fresh turbulence
Cargo ships anchor near the Strait of Hormuz in the waters off Khor Fakkan Port in the eastern United Arab Emirates, in this video still from AFPTV footage taken on July 12, 2026.
Editorial

Stop Mideast escalation
(Courtesy of Gojek)
Regulations

Flexibility, bargaining power in focus as RI treats gig workers as micro businesses

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe
Environment

Killer whales: Orcas blow fish to bits 'for fun', study finds
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia vaccine coverage rises despite challenges: UN report
Companies

Telkom Group strengthens Indonesia’s digital sovereignty via Nongsa-Changi Cable
Companies

Chinese firm breaks ground on $317m electric excavator plant
Asia & Pacific

China fires water cannon on Philippine ship at Scarborough Shoal, Manila says
Asia & Pacific

Modi vows punishment for exam fraud fueling India protests
Economy

Credit growth accelerates further to 12.67% in June
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.