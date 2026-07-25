TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain

Madrid and Paris have called in EU help as flames whipped up by strong winds and boosted by drought tore through tinder-dry forests.

Ann-Sophie Labadie, Carole Suhas and Margaux Bergey (AFP)
Lège-Cap-Ferret, France
Sat, July 25, 2026 Published on Jul. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-07-25T10:01:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A beach goer stands in lake Lacanau, also called Etang de Lacanau (Lacanau Pond) from the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from a wildfire. The fire raging in the northern part of the Arcachon Basin in Gironde, southwest France, has swept through more than 3,400 hectares, according to the latest figures released by the prefecture. A beach goer stands in lake Lacanau, also called Etang de Lacanau (Lacanau Pond) from the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from a wildfire. The fire raging in the northern part of the Arcachon Basin in Gironde, southwest France, has swept through more than 3,400 hectares, according to the latest figures released by the prefecture. (AFP/Maximilien Lamy)

O

ver 166,000 people were evacuated in France and Spain as unprecedented forest fires raged near Madrid and Bordeaux, a French city flanked by tourist havens and world-renowned vineyards.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday asked the army to mobilize to help contain the worst wildfire the country has ever seen after seeking European Union help, as a local official warned the blaze was heading towards Bordeaux.

Some 44,000 people fled the up-market Cap Ferret peninsula south of Bordeaux on the Atlantic coast, with the only road threatened by flames.

Boats moved hundreds of people away from the fires, while others drove off the peninsula, known for its millionaire residences. More than 50 houses there have been destroyed.

At least 141,000 people have been evacuated in southwestern France and 25,000 in the Madrid region, among them more than 1,200 elderly and disabled people, French and Spanish officials said.

Madrid and Paris have called in EU help as flames whipped up by strong winds and boosted by drought tore through tinder-dry forests.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said France had never before seen such fires on this scale and pledged to "do everything" to protect Bordeaux.

Madrid fire 'at its peak'

Carlos Novillo, the Madrid regional government's emergency management chief, said the wildfire near the capital was "at its peak and is currently beyond the capacity of firefighters to contain".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will go to the zone early Saturday to visit the emergency coordination centre there.

His French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu called a crisis meeting of key ministers late Friday and said a total of 1,000 military personnel will be deployed to confront the flames, which have already ravaged 22,000 hectares.

In addition, "1.5 million FFP2 masks will be delivered as of tonight to Gironde in order to protect the personnel involved and the populations exposed to smoke that is harmful to health," he said on X.

About 40 of the 1,000 firefighters battling the Cap Ferret blaze have been injured, authorities said. Three firefighters have died in wildfires in France and Italy this week.

Two of the three major wildfires west of Madrid have merged into one, threatening a suburban town, said officials.

This handout photo taken and released on July 24, 2026 by the Diputacion de Avila shows Spain's King Felipe VI attending by videocall the CECOPI (integrated operative coordination center) at the advanced command post for the Burgohondo wildfire, in Navaluenga, near Avila, Spain, as wildfires rage west of Madrid. At least 19,000 people in the Madrid region have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors due to the wildfires that authorities say are the worst the region has known.
This handout photo taken and released on July 24, 2026 by the Diputacion de Avila shows Spain's King Felipe VI attending by videocall the CECOPI (integrated operative coordination center) at the advanced command post for the Burgohondo wildfire, in Navaluenga, near Avila, Spain, as wildfires rage west of Madrid. At least 19,000 people in the Madrid region have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors due to the wildfires that authorities say are the worst the region has known. (AFP/Handout/Diputacion De Avila)

Some European regions have suffered at least two heatwaves since May. And drought blamed on human-fuelled climate change has heightened the threat from wildfires this year, the World Weather Attribution group said in a study published this week.

Emergency shelters were set up in schools and gymnasiums in southwestern France for tourists and residents left wondering what they would return to.

In the village of Andernos, Maria Lalanne, a 90-year-old from Lege Cap Ferret, sat on a camp bed in a gym without her glasses or hearing aid, which she had left behind.

"I have heart disease, high blood pressure and problems with my eyes," she said. "I don't know how long all this will last. I don't know how my house is, whether it has burnt."

EU help

Firefighting reinforcements have been sent from across France and, following appeals for assistance, the European Commission said it was sending four water-bombing planes to Spain and three to France.

The fires burning around Madrid are the worst in the region's history, regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso said as she announced more evacuations.

Two fires west of Madrid had merged and were heading for the town of Navas del Rey, around 50 kilometers from the capital.

The new blaze was close to combining with another wildfire in neighbouring Castilla y Leon region, officials said.

"The smoke was incredibly thick," Jose Cobos, who fled his home southwest of Madrid with his wife and three dogs, told Antena 3 television. "You couldn't breathe."

Spain has been hit by a series of wildfires in recent weeks.

The largest active fire was still burning in Guadalajara province, around 100 km north of Madrid, where it has scorched about 32,000 hectares.

The French fires at Cap Ferret and around the town of Biscarosse have already burned more than 13,500 hectares while another 6,000 hectares has been lost in the Madrid region.

Italy has also been battling wildfires this week with dozens raging on the island of Sicily in recent days. One of the firefighter victims was killed in Sicily. Two others died tackling a fire near Bordeaux airport.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

Related Article

Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream

Europe records 10,000 excess deaths during late-June heatwave

World Cup gets set for pair of blockbuster semi-finals

Europe’s competitiveness dilemma in a changing world

The real threat to NATO

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

More in World

 View more
Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
United States President Donald Trump (center) looks on next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (left) as mentalist Oz Pearlman performs at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., the US, on July 24, 2026. The gala dinner was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun,
Americas

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
A beach goer stands in lake Lacanau, also called Etang de Lacanau (Lacanau Pond) from the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from a wildfire. The fire raging in the northern part of the Arcachon Basin in Gironde, southwest France, has swept through more than 3,400 hectares, according to the latest figures released by the prefecture.
Europe

166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain

Highlight
Two tug boats pull a cargo ship carrying four contianers holding hazardous e-waste to the United States at Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Riau Islands, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. The port previously held 914 containers holding hazardous and toxic containers that must be re-exported to its country of origin, the United States.
Economy

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Students attend class at the SDN 2 Salakaria state elementary school in Ciamis regency, West Java on July 15, 2026. The school only had one new student for the 2026/2027 academic year as most of nearby residents are elderlies with no school-age children.
Editorial

When classrooms go empty
Former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah (center) is escorted to a prisoner van after undergoing a questioning at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 24, 2026. The AGO named Febrie as a suspect in a money laundering case.
Politics

AGO detains ex-top prosecutor Febrie after questioning

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
Tech

South Korea President Lee hosts US tech summit, calls for new AI era
Americas

Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
Tech

Trump says EU to pay 'very big price' for Google fine
Archipelago

Army said recruit died of suicide, N. Sumatra family demands investigation
Europe

166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain
Archipelago

Bali cracks down on foreign-owned small businesses amid concerns over local economy
Academia

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.