TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
When classrooms go empty
Perry Warjiyo's exit puts central bank’s independence to the test

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
When classrooms go empty
Perry Warjiyo's exit puts central bank’s independence to the test

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Netanyahu holds first White House talks with Trump since Iran war began

AFP
Washington
Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T10:09:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This handout picture released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) Shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) posing for a picture with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, ahead of their meeting on July 28, 2026. Netanyahu visited the White House on July 28 for his first in-person talks with Trump since the Iran war began, as the leaders sought to patch over public disagreements on the conflict. This handout picture released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) Shows Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) posing for a picture with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, ahead of their meeting on July 28, 2026. Netanyahu visited the White House on July 28 for his first in-person talks with Trump since the Iran war began, as the leaders sought to patch over public disagreements on the conflict. (AFP/Israeli Government Press Office)

P

rime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House Tuesday for his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump since the Iran war began, as the US military reported it had intercepted multiple missiles launched by Tehran.

The closed-door talks – which the White House described as "positive and productive" – lasted for about an hour and a half and came as Netanyahu and Trump sought to patch over public disagreements on the war.

Netanyahu said in a video message after the meeting that it was "one of the best conversations I've ever had with the president of the United States" and that it touched on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons."

The Iran war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes but has seen a recent pause in the fighting, with Washington saying it wants to give negotiations a chance.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Tuesday they targeted a Saudi oil tanker, the NCC Ghazal, in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles for violating a blockade on the kingdom's ports announced by the Iran-backed group.

Saudi Arabia had yet to comment on the Houthis' claim, but reported having intercepted drones targeting oil facilities in its east, blaming pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

US Central Command said Tuesday that "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," adding that all missiles were successfully intercepted.

Both sides had held their fire over the weekend, following nearly two weeks of nightly strikes by the United States on Iran, and repeated missile and drone salvos by Tehran targeting Washington's allies around the Gulf.

Israel has not taken part in the latest round of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which flared earlier this month as an April ceasefire collapsed.

The meeting was the eighth between the two leaders since Trump's return to office in early 2025 and came ahead of key electoral tests later this year for both Netanyahu and the US president: national elections in Israel and midterm polls in the United States.

Netanyahu's office said he attended a private memorial dinner in Washington on Monday evening in honor of the late senator Lindsey Graham. He also went to a memorial service for the staunch ally of Israel.

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu reached a low point in April during negotiations on the ceasefire with Iran, with Trump unleashing profanity-laced tirades against the Israeli premier.

Trump later described Netanyahu in an interview as a "very difficult guy”.

Netanyahu downplayed the exchanges as "tactical disagreements," saying they were aligned on the goals of the war.

'No break' in ties

On Tuesday, the leaders were expected to discuss the implementation of a US-sponsored framework deal signed by Israel and Lebanon last month, whose application on the ground has been challenging.

The talks were also expected to touch on Gaza, as diplomatic efforts to kick-start the devastated Palestinian territory's reconstruction are at a standstill.

Nearly three years after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, and Israel continues to regularly target people the military says are militants.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday that Netanyahu's visit came at a "critical time for the Middle East," with Iran continuing "to choose terrorism over negotiations" and blocking the key Strait of Hormuz waterway.

Yonatan Freeman, an international relations expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said the primary aim of the visit was to dispel reports of a cooling in ties between the allies.

"I think that the main issue [...] is to show the world, to show Iran, and also even Lebanon and others [...] that there is no break or any kind of major disagreement between the United States and Israel," Freeman told AFP.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Related Article

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff

FAA says seats on Boeing 737 MAX jets may need inspections

Superpower rivalry in space: The invisible battlefield of the Iran war

Elon Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20b valuation

Google hit with $1b fine by EU, in talks to avoid more penalties

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

More in World

 View more
An aerial view shows the damaged Aeon Mall shopping center after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers in Japan haul survivors from collapsed mall as earthquake toll rises to 13
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026.
Americas

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots
Computer monitors are kept on desks inside a workstation at a compound in O'Smach that the Thai military said was used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, after clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, March 6, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

UN says human trafficking into Asian scam centers is surging

Highlight
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives at a media briefing on Jan. 19, 2023, at the central bank’s headquarters in downtown Jakarta.
Economy

Rating agencies flag credibility risks over Perry’s resignation
state surveillance on social media cartoon
Editorial

Doxing is a threat to democracy
Eleven of the shadow cabinet's 15 members gather for their first working meeting in Jakarta on July 27, 2026, following the launch of the self-styled watchdog initiative.
Politics

'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers in Japan haul survivors from collapsed mall as earthquake toll rises to 13
Academia

Malaysian voters should not gamble with the country’s future
Americas

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots
Academia

How Indonesia and Singapore handle information pressure

Archipelago

Sumatra flood survivors stage protest after eight-month aid delay
Markets

Asian stock rout deepens on AI worries ahead of tech earnings
Asia & Pacific

UN says human trafficking into Asian scam centers is surging
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.